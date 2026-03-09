More than 1,500 extra Welsh teenagers set to qualify for weekly education payment

More than 1,500 additional 16 to 18-year-olds in Wales will become eligible for a weekly allowance designed to keep young people in education, following changes to income thresholds coming into force in September.

The Welsh Government is raising the household income limits for the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA), a £40-a-week payment that helps students cover costs such as travel, meals and study materials.

Currently, more than 18,000 students in Wales receive the allowance.

From September 2026, the income threshold for households with one dependent will rise from £23,400 to £24,570. For households with two or more dependents, the ceiling will increase from £25,974 to £27,273.

EMA was abolished in England in 2011 and is available at a lower rate of £30 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Going on to sixth form or college can provide young people with life-changing experiences – this support can be the difference which enables a young person to do that. I’m proud that we’ve not only kept EMA in Wales but made it more generous, helping thousands more young people pursue training courses and education which work for them.

“I want every young person to have the same opportunities to learn, to build their skills and build their confidence. This is not only good for the individuals, it’s good for business, providing the skilled workforce we need to help our economy to grow.”

A Year 13 learner at Treorchy Comprehensive School said: “EMA is a great help to students; it allows them the freedom to explore their paths in education without having to worry about the costs. For me personally EMA is very useful in helping me fund my transportation to and from school. Without it, trying to get to school would be a lot trickier. EMA gives students peace of mind that they are financially supported and helps them to focus on their learning.”

Financial barriers

Minister for Further and Higher Education Vikki Howells added: “EMA plays a crucial role in removing financial barriers and helping young people stay in education. I’ve heard directly from learners about the real difference it has made to their lives, from covering everyday costs to keeping their studies on track.

“I am proud to extend the eligibility range so that even more students can benefit from this support and I’d urge all 16 to 18-year-olds and their families to take a moment to check whether they qualify.”

Applications open on 27 April 2026. Eligible students can apply through the Student Finance Wales website or speak to their school or college for assistance.