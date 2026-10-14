More than £152m in advance payments paid to Welsh farmers

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh farmers have received £152.8 million in advance payments under two support schemes following an increase in the proportion paid early to ease cash-flow pressures.

Figures released by the Welsh Government show that, as of 14 October, 90% of farms claiming under the Sustainable Farming Scheme’s Universal Layer had received their advance payment, totalling £117.3 million.

Under the Basic Payment Scheme, 94% of farms claiming had been paid, with payments totalling £35.5 million.

The advance payment rate for both schemes was increased from 70% to 80% of each farm’s estimated eligible claim this year following the summer’s drought. The change brings forward a larger share of the payment rather than increasing the total entitlement.

Remaining advance payments will be made as claims are checked and confirmed, with balance payments due to begin from mid-December.

Farmers claiming under the SFS Universal Layer must update their Universal Dashboard on RPW Online before they can receive their balance payment. The Welsh Government expects all but the most complex claims to be paid before the end of March 2027.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd said advance payments would continue over the coming weeks.

“I urge farmers to check their RPW Online accounts in case there are outstanding queries to respond to which might hold up their advance payment,” he said.

“We’ve increased advance payments from 70% to 80% for this year, so farms can get more of what is expected, sooner and when they need it most.”

The payments follow measures announced during August and September to help farms manage the effects of prolonged dry weather.

Farmers and Natural Resources Wales reported that reduced grass growth had disrupted cutting and grazing patterns, leaving some farms unable to spread slurry as usual. This raised concerns about higher-than-normal storage levels heading into autumn.

Temporary extension

In September, the government announced a temporary extension to the spreading period, allowing slurry and manure to be spread until 15 November 2026, subject to safeguards.

These include limits on the volume of slurry applied at any one time and a minimum interval between applications. Poultry manure is excluded from the change.

Earlier support announced in August included capital grants for boreholes, water harvesting equipment and ventilation systems, including fans for cattle housing.

Farmers in the SFS or delivering preparatory scheme contracts who were struggling to meet requirements because of the weather were also invited to apply for temporary exemptions through RPW Online.

Applications were required to include photographic evidence of crop conditions, with the government saying requests would be considered favourably because of the exceptional weather.