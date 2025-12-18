More than £19 million to breathe new life into Welsh town centres

More than £19.6 million in Welsh Government funding is set for town centres across Wales, delivering regeneration projects that aim to create thriving spaces for communities.

Local authorities across Wales will receive grant funding through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns and Placemaking programmes to tackle empty properties, enhance public spaces and drive economic growth.

Among the projects receiving support, Ceredigion County Council will benefit from up to £2.3 million to create a Culture and Community zone within Aberystwyth’s historic Old College building, led by Aberystwyth University.

Cyngor Gwynedd has secured almost £1 million for the Bangor Empty Property Initiative, whilst Swansea Council has received more than £650,000 in grant and loan funding for the commercial and retail elements of the Biophilic Living development.

The Biophilic Living scheme represents a landmark investment in Swansea city centre, providing 50 affordable rental homes alongside retail and commercial space. The Welsh Government has invested more than £15 million to this innovative project, which integrates nature-inspired design into urban living.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “Town centres are the heart and soul of Welsh communities – places where people come together, where local businesses thrive, and where our sense of community is strongest.

“It’s fantastic to see a further £19.6 million of funding being invested in projects right across Wales that will breathe new life into our high streets, support local traders, and create the vibrant, welcoming spaces that our communities deserve.”

Funding Breakdown

Local Authority Grant funding allocated Project Ceredigion County Council Up to £2,306,000 To support the delivery of Culture and Community zone within the Old College project led by Aberystwyth University. Caerphilly County Borough Council Up to £203,500 To continue delivery of the wider Placemaking Plan objectives by the Multi-Disciplinary Team. Caerphilly County Borough Council Up to £2,600,000 To support the delivery of Phase 2 – Streets and Open Spaces Strategy. Local authorities across southwest Wales Up to £2,500,000 To deliver the Placemaking Grant programme in 2025-26 (in addition to the £3 million already awarded) Pembrokeshire County Council Up to £100,000 To support works at 16-18 Bridge Street, Haverfordwest. Conwy County Borough Council Up to £850,570 To enable works to bring long-term empty spaces in town centres back into use as residential units. Isle of Anglesey County Council Up to £920,000 To refurbish the Marine Terminal in Amlwch to provide business accommodation. Swansea Council Up to £559,321 To support The Biophilic Living Scheme in Swansea Cyngor Gwynedd Up to £996,115 To support the Bangor Empty Property Initiative project. Bridgend County Borough Council Up to £600,000 To create a new events space on the Hillsboro South site in Porthcawl. Wrexham County Borough Council Up to £3,000,000 To support the development of improved public space and connectivity at the new Wrexham Museum Regent Street Gateway. Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council Up to £840,000 For the redesign of public realm outside the Southern entrance of the Aberafan Shopping Centre. Cyngor Gwynedd Up to £450,992 To support the acquisition of the Canonry building in Bangor Swansea Council Up to £1,367,100 To support the redevelopment of Mowbray Yard, Swansea. Pembrokeshire County Council Up to £1,277,040 To support the redevelopment of the former Wilko, Haverfordwest. Bridgend County Borough Council Up to £1,786,315 To support the acquisition and refurbishment of Wyndham House, Bridgend. Local authorities in North Wales Up to £265,000 To deliver additional Placemaking Grant projects in 2025-26. TOTAL £19,626,949