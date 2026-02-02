More than 200,000 potholes fixed across Wales

More than 200,000 potholes on 400 miles of road surfacing have been fixed or prevented throughout Wales since April last year.

The Welsh Government’s local government borrowing initiative enables local councils to fix or prevent around 171,000 potholes across 324 miles of local roads in Wales.

On the Strategic Road Network (SRN) more than 30,000 potholes have been fixed or prevented on more than 65 miles of road in the same period.

To date 1,011 local and 24 trunk road resurfacing schemes have been completed across the country with more to come before the end of the financial year.

Schemes such as A48 Redhill to Stormy Down in Bridgend are already making a difference in the local community.

On the SRN, work was completed just before Christmas on the M4 J24 to 26 Coldra to Malpas and a further two major schemes, A55 Dobbs Hill to Ewloe and A483 Beulah, will take place in 2026.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government.

“I am delighted with the fantastic progress that’s been made since April and there’s a lot more to come.”

“We have significantly increased our investment in road maintenance and preventative treatments this financial year to deliver improvements across both the strategic and local road networks.

“As well as extending the longevity of Welsh roads and critical infrastructure, this work is also helping to keep communities connected safely and sustainably which in turn will help benefit the economy.”

Since 2021 the Welsh Government has spent £81m on resurfacing around 200 miles of roads on the trunk network across Wales.

Combined with the forecasted spend for 2025-26, by the end of this Senedd term £118m will have been spent to repair more than 311 miles of road defects and potholes.

Cardiff Council carried out resurfacing work on Station Road, Llandaff North in 2023 at a cost of £21,400, two years after spending £18,575 to fix potholes.

Now calls are being made for further resurfacing works, such as from resident George Deane, 26, who said: “I would love if the council could do a little bit more about our road situation.”

A council spokesperson said: “Recently the Welsh Government has awarded Cardiff an additional £10m to re-surface roads which the Council will be spending over the next two years.”

Official figures are available on the Welsh Government website: English / Cymraeg