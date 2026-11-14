More than £250,000 secured for next phase of canal improvement works

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

More than £250,000 in funding has been confirmed to deliver the next phase of improvements to a local canal, with work expected to begin early next year.

Torfaen Borough Council will put £105,000 towards works on the canal to match £150,000 it has received from the Welsh Government allowing it to press ahead with works estimated to cost £255,000.

Upkeep of the canal has been a hot topic at the council with the ruling Labour group having heavily promoted works carried out earlier in the autumn while the opposition Reform UK group has highlighted a lack of maintenance.

At the council’s November meeting councillors were told works on the next phase, to southern sections of the canal towards the boundary with Newport, is currently subject to a tender process and expected to start early in the new year when contractors have been appointed.

The canal, in Torfaen, is only navigable to Five Locks in Pontnewydd and the council has acknowledged sections further south have been in poor-repair including where works were carried out recently.

Council Labour leader Anthony Hunt is to approve spending the £105,000 remaining in a £800,000 council reserve it set aside for one off funding projects.

Earlier works to the canal, totalling £65,000 as part of the council’s “spring cleaning” programme, were taken from the same fund the council had originally called the “Members Choice” reserve before renaming it the “Strategic Community Fund.”

Seek additional funding

The council is also continuing to seek additional funding from other bodies to help fund the canal works.

A report, from finance director Andrew Lovegrove, recommending Cllr Hunt approve the funding said though no specific consultation was required the decision is in line with feedback previously received. The funding would also support the council’s intention to respond to community concerns via its partnership approach named ‘The Deal’.

Mr Lovegrove stated: “The intention of this allocation is to make visible improvements that strengthen place and communities. In addition, it will assist with catalysing the aims and objectives of The Deal, by demonstrating the commitment to communities by spending money in areas that they have stated as a priority.”