More than £3.3m investment planned for leisure centres

Nation.Cymru staff

More than £3.3m is to be invested in leisure facilities, including gym upgrades, new padel courts and fitness and wellbeing spaces in south Wales.

The programme across Neath Port Talbot covers centres in Aberavon, Pontardawe, Neath and Glynneath and is being developed by Neath Port Talbot Council and Celtic Leisure.

Aberavon Leisure Centre is to receive £708,000, with work due to begin shortly and the new facilities expected to open in autumn 2026.

Plans include a new Reformer Pilates studio, an extension to the gym using part of the sports hall viewing gallery and a new wellbeing and recovery space.

The centre will also introduce the EGYM fitness system, which uses technology to provide personalised exercise programmes.

The largest element of the programme is a proposed £2.1m redevelopment of Pontardawe Leisure Centre.

Plans include moving the gym to the front of the building, adding more fitness studio space and creating a new hybrid gym.

The scheme is being developed alongside longer-term plans for a new swimming pool in the Swansea Valley.

Funding for the pool itself has not yet been secured, but the council is committing £250,000 to take the designs to the next stage.

At Neath Sports Centre, two padel tennis courts are proposed on currently unused tennis courts.

Subject to planning permission, the courts could be completed by spring 2027.

Celtic Leisure also plans to spend around £150,000 from its reserves on new equipment and other improvements to the gym at the centre.

Early proposals are also being drawn up to upgrade the gym at the Vale of Neath Leisure Centre in Glynneath, although no cost or timetable has yet been confirmed.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “This investment programme demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality leisure facilities for communities across Neath Port Talbot.

“From innovative fitness spaces at Aberavon to exciting new sports opportunities in Neath and major improvements in Pontardawe, these projects will help more people become active, improve their wellbeing and enjoy modern facilities close to home.”

Sustainability

Jamie Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Celtic Leisure, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Neath Port Talbot Council on this ambitious investment programme.

“These developments will transform the customer experience across our facilities, helping more people become active, improve their health and enjoy the benefits of modern, high-quality leisure services.

“Importantly, this investment will also strengthen the long-term sustainability of our centres, enabling us to reinvest in facilities and services that support healthier communities across the county borough.”

The council and Celtic Leisure say the investment is also intended to increase use of the centres and generate additional income, reducing the long-term cost of running the facilities.

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