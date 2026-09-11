More than 300 homes planned for village despite infrastructure concerns

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a major development of more than 300 homes in a south Wales village are set to be decided next week amid concerns about pressure on local services and infrastructure.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s planning committee will consider Persimmon Homes’ proposals for 338 homes on land north of the railway line in Rhoose on September 17.

The development would consist mainly of two-storey houses, alongside a number of three-storey apartment blocks.

Rhoose had a population of 6,778 at the time of the last census, with opponents arguing that further development would put additional pressure on roads, public transport, health services and other facilities.

The plans have been recommended for approval by council planning officers, subject to a series of conditions and financial contributions from the developer.

Vale of Glamorgan councillor Samantha Campbell is among those opposing the scheme, citing concerns about overdevelopment and what she described as inadequate infrastructure to accommodate hundreds of additional residents.

In her objection to the council, she wrote: “I fully understand that we need to progress but there is a firm difference between progress and overdevelopment.

“I fully believe we cannot, in good conscience, allow this planning without a comprehensive plan on improved Rhoose infrastructure.

“We have oversubscribed doctors and dental practises, very limited and dated community facilities, massively overpopulated roads, limited shopping facilities, and very poor public transport.

“Before adding potentially 500 new residents we need to make Rhoose the best it can be for its current residents, which is currently not the case.”

The proposals have also attracted 55 objections from members of the public, with concerns raised over issues including infrastructure and the ability of local services to cope with further development.

Planning officers have nevertheless recommended that councillors approve the scheme.

If permission is granted, 35% of the development – 119 homes – would be classed as affordable housing.

Financial contributions

Persimmon would also be required to make a series of financial contributions intended to mitigate the impact of the development.

These would include £777,400 towards sustainable transport improvements and £425,880 for improvements to community facilities.

A further £2.18m would go towards addressing educational requirements arising from the development, while £535,373 would be provided for new or improved outdoor sports facilities.

The developer would also be required to contribute the equivalent of 1% of the project’s budget towards public art.

The planning committee is due to consider the application at its meeting on Thursday, September 17.

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