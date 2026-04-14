More than 40% of international health staff considering leaving UK – survey
Two in five international health staff are considering leaving the UK, with many not feeling welcome or safe because of anti-immigrant rhetoric, according to new research.
Unison said plans to make it harder for migrant workers to settle in the UK, along with mounting visa fees and restrictions, risked worsening the NHS staffing crisis.
The union’s survey of almost 1,900 international health staff who came to work in the UK found more than two-fifths (43%) were now considering leaving, a quarter did not feel welcome and a fifth felt unsafe.
Unison said respondents highlighted the difficulty of trying to plan for the future if rules changed and the unsettling impact on their families.
The union’s head of health Helga Pile said: “The UK’s health and care services would collapse without the skilled workers who’ve come here from overseas. How we treat them matters – they should be respected, not taken advantage of and abused.
“It’s shocking so many NHS staff say they don’t feel safe or welcome in this country. No wonder so many are thinking of leaving.
“These findings make it clear ministers must think again about trebling the settlement period for crucial migrant health and care staff. Otherwise, the workforce crisis will get worse.
“Politicians of all stripes need to stop demonising people who are doing crucial work, often for very low pay. They’re the ones shoring up the UK’s crumbling health and care sectors. We simply cannot do without them.”
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Reform, Brexit and Tory party put the boot in and Mahmood is finishing the job.
Heck, Labour have quite a few good policies under their belt but this is terrible. Why is Starmer continuing down this route, he has a majority and the racists are not going to vote for him for this action.
They don’t really need to do they, Starmer is already implementing Reform polcies.
As soon as Starmer & Co formed this current government it became clear tome that they were the best recruiting agents Reform UK ever had.
Closet fascists like Reform UK need to be challenged, closed down and where possible, prosecuted.
Odd for Unison to not at least mention the stories (reported a few times on NC) about Welsh nurses unable to get jobs after completing their training due to the influx of overseas workers.
Yes indeed, whatever happened to those plans by the University of Cardiff to axe 1000 a year nurses training, but maintaining sociology.
In my job, I come I to contact with lots of district nurses and care staff etc and the blatant racism I hear directed towards the staff is disgusting.
I don’t blame them for leaving.
I’d like to know what the police are doing about prosecuting racists. Racist abuse is a criminal offence.
High time that policing and justice were devolved.Then maybe the Welsh government could get tough on those low life racist abusers?
Given the apparent lack of jobs for new nursing grads we seem to have over recruited from overseas. Johnson’s ripping up of the Resident Labour Market Test didn’t make much sense. Labour’s failure to reverse it makes even less sense.