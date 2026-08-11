More than 5,000 people ‘cut off’ by road closures during murder investigation

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 5,000 people have been “cut off” due to prolonged road closures put in place as part of a murder investigation.

Police closed Hospital Road in Pontypool after armed officers attended reports of violent disorder on Thursday evening, August 6, and five days on the road remains closed.

It isn’t expected to reopen until the weekend which will be more than a week since 56-year-old Anthony “Tony” Jones, from Brecon, was found with life-threatening injuries. Gwent Police launched a murder investigation on Saturday following Mr Jones’ death.

The closure of Hospital Road, and the adjacent Mill Road, as part of the police investigation has coincided with works, by Wales and West Utilities, to upgrade gas pipes on Park Road which is the only other route, from the centre of Pontypool, to Penygarn and Trevethin which has compounded traffic delays.

Torfaen Borough councillor for Trevethin and Penygarn Stuart Keyte, who has been using two cars to provide a “shuttle service” for elderly residents said: “5,000 people have been literally cut off from the rest of the borough.

“The chances of having gas works being done and having a murder investigation at the same time are unfortunate to say the least and the issue, in fairness to the council, it initially thought Hospital Road would be shut for 48 hours.”

The Reform UK councillor said police later informed the authority inquiries were more complex and Hospital Road would need to remain closed for longer.

Diversion

With Park Road closed Hospital Road, from its junction with Osborne Road, had been the alternative route to both Penygarn and Trevethin but drivers now need to follow a diversion along George Street to Freeholdland Road to Lower Leigh Road.

That has caused long delays on Lower Leigh Road which is unsuitable for a large volume of traffic said Cllr Keyte: “For large parts its a single lane and even where it isn’t you couldn’t get a large van and a car through at the same time.”

The road closures are also causing concern to residents: “It took me an hour and a half to get to the bottom of Lower Leigh Road on Sunday afternoon following church.

“I was speaking to the congregation and they are really worried, there’s a lot of elderly people, who have hospital appointments this week or have carers coming. If you want to get from anywhere in Trevethin this week you need to leave an hour early.”

The councillor has also been using two cars to run a shuttle service by parking them either end of the road closure at Park Road and walking elderly residents from one car to the other, around 20 metres passed the gas works on the steep hill.

“One lady who I took to Tesco was 94. We were able to do it in 15 minutes it would have been a round trip of two others otherwise.”

Cllr Keyte said it is hoped Park Road will be able to reopen on Wednesday, August 12 with the utilities firm curtailing its work with Cllr Keyte also intending to discuss with council officials if a route through part of Pontypool Park could be used as an alternative for traffic from Penygarn heading to the town centre.

Police have agreed to attend Lower Leigh Road from 7am on Tuesday to help control traffic said Cllr Keyte while he also said it hadn’t been possible for the council to provide temporary traffic lights at Lower Leigh Road as the traffic control would extend beyond 300 metres.

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