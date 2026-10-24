More than 6,000 hate crimes recorded in Wales as Jewish communities raise concerns

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 6,000 hate crimes were recorded by police in Wales in a year, as Jewish community representatives warned council leaders about verbal abuse and fears over children’s safety.

Figures highlighted by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) show 6,157 hate crimes were recorded between April 2025 and March 2026, including 4,098 motivated by race and 325 motivated by religion.

At a recent meeting with WLGA leaders, Jewish representatives from across Wales described growing anxiety about antisemitism, including routine verbal abuse and concerns about children in schools.

Some people were changing their behaviour to avoid identifying as Jewish in public, representatives said.

They also warned that attacks targeting Jewish people and community facilities in Manchester and London had heightened concerns among communities in Wales.

The meeting explored how councils could respond and improve communication with Jewish communities. The WLGA highlighted the discussions following National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

WLGA leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said: “Hate crime has no place in Wales. Everyone should be able to live in their community without fear of abuse, discrimination or violence because of who they are or what they believe.”

He said councils had a role in listening to residents, supporting communities and working with other organisations to challenge discrimination.

“Our meeting with Jewish community representatives was an important opportunity to listen to their experiences and understand the impact antisemitism is having on people’s everyday lives,” he said.

“We stand alongside our Jewish communities and will continue to work with them to explore how local government can help tackle antisemitism, strengthen community cohesion and ensure Wales is a place where everyone feels safe and respected.”

The South Wales Jewish Representative Council said: “The Welsh Jewish community is long-established and deeply rooted. We are a resilient community, but there is no doubt that the rise in antisemitism in recent years has left many people shaken and concerned. Nobody in modern Britain should face hatred or prejudice because of their faith.

“Hate Crime Awareness Week is a time to reflect on the role we can each play in challenging hatred and ensuring that Wales remains a place where people of all backgrounds can feel safe and valued.”

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