More than 70 arrests as police crackdown on drug-related crime

More than 70 people have been arrested and eight drug supply networks dismantled during a week of intensified police activity across south Wales.

South Wales Police said the operation, carried out as part of the national County Lines Intensification Week between March 2 and 8, targeted drug-related crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

The force confirmed that 77 arrests were made during the week, with officers also seizing large quantities of drugs, cash, weapons and mobile phones linked to suspected criminal activity.

Figures released by the force show that 55 people were safeguarded during the operation, including 41 children, highlighting the scale of exploitation linked to county lines drug dealing.

Officers from organised crime, intelligence and exploitation teams worked together across the force area, alongside neighbourhood policing teams, to identify and disrupt drug networks operating in local communities.

The operation resulted in the closure of eight drug lines, as well as the seizure of 3.8kg of cocaine, 580g of crack cocaine and 455g of heroin. Police also recovered cannabis products, more than £66,000 in cash, 11 imitation firearms and seven bladed weapons.

A total of 64 mobile phones believed to be linked to drug supply were also seized.

As well as enforcement activity, officers carried out community engagement work to raise awareness of how criminal groups exploit vulnerable people, particularly young people, to transport and sell drugs on their behalf.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Cox said the results reflected a coordinated effort to disrupt organised crime and protect those at risk.

“At South Wales Police we are committed in our efforts to tackle drug supply in our communities, finding those accountable, and safeguarding those who have been exploited for the benefit of others.

“This week of intensification, in collaboration with working with neighbouring police forces and partners resulted in the dismantling of many criminal enterprises and the seizure of drugs, weapons, and cash linked to illegal activity.

“I want to reassure the public however that efforts to tackle this type of crime continues around the clock, with our teams dedicated to detecting and disrupting all criminality and exploitation linked to the supply of drugs.”

Police said the crackdown forms part of ongoing work to target county lines activity, which often involves organised groups using vulnerable people to move drugs between areas.