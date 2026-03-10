More than 700 letters of objection collected against a housing development on much-loved Welsh farmland

More than 700 letters of objection to the proposed housing development at Nant-Y-Calch Farm in Caerphilly have been collected following a major community drop-in event.

The event, held at Twyn Community Centre and organised by the Nant-Y-Calch Conservation Group, provided residents with an opportunity to review the details of the planning application and discuss concerns with campaign organisers.

Attendees raised a broad range of issues including road safety, wildlife protection, compliance with planning policy and concerns over potential contamination risks linked to the nearby former Ness Tar Works site.

By the end of the day, campaigners had gathered over 700 formal letters of objection, which will be submitted to the planning authority ahead of the application’s consultation deadline.

The event was attended by a number of elected representatives who expressed support for the community’s concerns, including Delyth Jewell, Deputy Leader of Plaid Cymru in the Senedd, and Charlotte Bishop, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly County Borough Council, alongside several local councillors.

Campaigners say the proposed development site forms an important ecological landscape and wildlife corridor that supports protected species including dormice and bats.

The campaign was followed by a peaceful protest at Nant-Y-Calch Farm itself, where more than 50 local residents gathered to demonstrate their opposition to the proposed development and highlight concerns about the potential loss of wildlife habitat and countryside.

Simon Lewis, Secretary of the Nant-y-Calch Conservation Group, said: “The strength of feeling in the community has been remarkable. In just one day we collected over 700 letters of objection from residents who are deeply concerned about the environmental risks, the impact on wildlife habitat, and the safety implications for local roads.”

He added: “Many people are particularly worried about the historic industrial contamination associated with the former Ness Tar Works site and whether the environmental risks have been fully understood before housing is proposed so close to it.”

Lynn Gazal, Co-Chair of the Nant-y-Calch Conservation Group, said: “This land forms part of a valuable ecological area and local green space that residents care deeply about. The community is simply asking that the environmental and planning issues surrounding this site are properly examined before any irreversible decisions are made.”

Campaign organisers say the collected letters of objection will be formally submitted to the planning authority alongside a detailed planning statement outlining residents’ concerns regarding environmental impacts, policy compliance and the long-term sustainability of the proposal.

The Nant-y-Calch Conservation Group says it will continue engaging with residents, councillors and environmental bodies as the planning process moves forward.