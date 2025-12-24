More than a million expected to be working on Christmas Day

More than one million people will be working on Christmas Day, often in low-paid jobs, according to new research.

The TUC said official data showed that care workers, nurses and nursing auxiliaries/assistants and the clergy are usually the busiest occupations when most people have a day off.

Tens of thousands of people working on Christmas Day are in low-paid and insecure work such as social care, where one in five workers is employed on zero-hours contracts, according to the union organisation.

The TUC said zero-hours contracts give workers fewer rights and come with a “significant” pay penalty.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “For many of us, Christmas Day is a special time to spend with our nearest and dearest.

“So, we should all spare a thought for the people who will be hard at work.

“Let’s stop and pay thanks to all those who keep the services we rely upon running during the Christmas break.”

He said many working on Christmas Day will be on zero-hours contracts, especially in sectors like social care and hospitality, adding: “When the Employment Rights Act comes into force, exploitative zero-hours contracts should be consigned to history.

“Banning exploitative zero-hours contracts, sick pay for all, expanding parental and bereavement leave – these are just some of the watershed measures the legislation will now deliver.

“And it will introduce a fair pay agreement in social care, which will improve pay and conditions for those at work to look after the most vulnerable in society on Christmas Day.”

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy and public affairs at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), said: “We should all take a moment on Christmas Day to thank those who continue to do essential work to keep vital services running, particularly those caring for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“But let’s hope the goodwill of these workers is reciprocated by government in the new year by ensuring swift and robust implementation of its Employment Rights Act.

“The government can do this by quickly closing any loopholes and ensuring adequate resource, via the Fair Work Agency, to deliver and maintain strong enforcement that prevents exploitation.

“There is a deep link between health and work and, at a time when record levels of economic inactivity are hurting the UK economy, we must do everything possible to help people get good work – work that’s safe, healthy and sustainable, and accommodates people’s needs – while supporting them to stay in work and to thrive.”