More than half households ‘made adjustments to cover essential costs’ – Which?

More than half of households have made at least one adjustment to cover the cost of everyday essentials in recent weeks according to Which? – the highest level seen this year so far.

Some 52% of those surveyed said they had made at least one adjustment to cover essential everyday spending such as utility bills, housing costs, groceries, school supplies and medicines in the month to mid-October.

Which? said the number of households estimated to have been affected, if the figures were projected across the UK, would be 14.8 million – the highest level seen since December 2024.

Adjustments included cutting back on essentials, dipping into savings, selling possessions or borrowing. People on low incomes were particularly likely to have said they had cut back on essentials.

More positively, the proportion of households who said they had missed at least one essential payment, such as: rent or mortgage payments, utility bills, credit card or loan payments; in the previous month fell to 5.5%, from 7.7% in September. This equates to an estimated 1.6 million households.

While fewer households said they had missed payments, the rise in financial adjustments indicates that more households are sensitive to the cost of living ahead of the colder weather and costs of the festive period, the consumer group said.

A fifth (20%) of people surveyed believe their household situation will get better over the next 12 months and about a third (34%) think it will deteriorate.

When people were asked why they think their household situation will worsen over the next 12 months, the majority cited issues related to the cost of living, such as food prices, bills or inflation, the consumer group said.

Taxes and policies were also widely mentioned in the consumer insight tracker, with some people highlighting concerns about possible tax rises, Which? added.

One woman from Scotland told researchers: “The cost of living is too high; it’s a struggle to make ends meet. Food shopping is stressful as everything costs so much and paying bills, the cost of everything is rising. I think this will keep continuing to get worse.”

Which? said that people who are missing or struggling to afford essentials, such as energy, credit card or mortgage payments, should speak to their provider immediately for help.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research shows that millions of households are struggling to cover the costs of everyday essentials such as utility bills, mortgage and rent payments and the weekly shop.

“With the festive season fast-approaching and the weather starting to get colder, the added pressures of Christmas shopping and keeping the house warm and cosy will only add to households’ financial stresses.

“We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and to reach out to their bill provider for help.”

The survey among more than 2,100 people across the UK was carried out between October 17 and 19.