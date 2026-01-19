More than half of all Childline counselling sessions in Wales support children with mental health issues

More than half of all counselling sessions delivered by Childline to children in Wales last year were focused on mental and emotional health concerns, according to newly released figures.

Between March 2024 and April 2025, the NSPCC-run service provided 4,320 counselling sessions to young people across Wales. In 2,430 of those sessions – 56% of the total – children contacted Childline primarily because they were struggling with their mental wellbeing.

That equates to almost seven counselling sessions a day dealing with mental health issues alone.

The most common concerns raised by young people included anxiety, depression, stress, self-harm and suicidal thoughts and feelings. Childline says the data highlights the scale of emotional pressure facing children and teenagers, particularly as digital life plays an increasingly central role in their day-to-day experiences.

One 15-year-old boy from Wales told the service: “I am feeling so overwhelmed and I am worried for my mental health. I am forcing myself to get out of bed each day but have lost interest in everything. I am scared that if I don’t get on top of this I am not going to succeed in life. It is really nice to have someone to talk to who I won’t upset.”

The figures have been released alongside the launch of a new Childline campaign, ‘Race To A Milli’, funded by Lidl GB. The campaign aims to encourage young people to think more carefully about their online habits and mental resilience in digital spaces.

As part of the initiative, social media creators Joe Leggett and Makai Fray take part in a head-to-head challenge to reach one million likes, overseen by Capital FM presenter Rio Federika. Unknown to the participants, the tasks are designed as a digital stress test, exposing them to online pressures such as negative comments, peer pressure and rage-bait content.

Online

Childline says the campaign reflects growing concerns about the amount of time young people spend online. Data from Ofcom suggests children now spend close to three hours a day on their devices, rising to more than six hours for young adults.

Counsellors are increasingly hearing from young people who feel trapped in unhealthy online routines.

One child told Childline: “I’m struggling with being chronically online. I doom scroll all the time then feel so sluggish and worthless because I’m not doing anything. I know it’s making my depression worse.”

Shaun Friel, Childline Director, said mental health remains one of the most pressing issues facing young people in Wales and across the UK.

“When you’re spending hours online every day and being exposed to comparison, negativity and pressure to present a perfect version of yourself, it takes its toll,” he said. “It’s vital that children and young people know help is available. Whatever their worry, they can speak to a trained Childline counsellor in confidence.”

Childline offers free, confidential support to children and young people by phone on 0800 1111 or through online chat via the Childline website.