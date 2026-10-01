More than half of Welsh adults believe vaping is as harmful as smoking, survey finds

Mark Mansfield

More than half of adults in Wales who have heard of vapes believe they are as harmful as cigarettes or worse, according to a survey published by ASH Wales.

The charity is calling for clearer information for smokers after its research found that 54% held that view, despite Public Health Wales advising that vaping is substantially less harmful than smoking, although it is not risk-free.

Among current smokers who had heard of vapes, the figure was 53%.

The findings come as a new UK-wide duty on vaping liquid takes effect. From October 1, the levy is £2.20 per 10ml, whether or not the liquid contains nicotine.

Tobacco duty has also increased, with an additional rise intended to keep vaping cheaper than smoking.

The Welsh Government and the other UK nations are also consulting on tougher restrictions aimed at making vapes less appealing to children and young people.

The proposals include plain white packaging, limits on flavour names and restrictions on displaying vaping products openly in shops. Names such as “Cosmic Fog” and “Cotton Candy” would be replaced by single, recognised terms such as “Apple”.

The consultation closes on October 2.

Welsh Government figures show that more than a quarter of 11 to 16-year-olds in Wales have tried vaping, while almost 7% use vapes every week. Among 16-year-olds, more than 45% have tried vaping and weekly use stands at 16%.

Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans said the number of children and young people trying and regularly using vapes was “a real concern”.

She said the proposed changes would “strip away the gimmicks that make vaping attractive to young people”, while allowing adults to continue using vapes as an aid to stop smoking.

ASH Wales chief executive Suzanne Cass said: “These findings show why adults who smoke need clearer information about vaping and the options available to help them quit.

“Vaping is not risk-free, and children and people who do not smoke should not start. But adults who smoke need to know that switching completely to vaping is less harmful than continuing to smoke and can help them quit.”

Stop smoking

The charity cited an updated Cochrane review which found strong evidence that nicotine vapes help more people stop smoking for at least six months than nicotine replacement treatments such as patches or gum.

It also pointed to the Smoking Toolkit Study, which identifies vapes as the most commonly used aid in attempts to quit smoking in Wales.

Ms Cass said: “As the new duty takes effect, we support efforts to stop vapes being available to children at pocket money prices, while ensuring adults who smoke have clear information and affordable routes away from tobacco.”

The charity wants the UK and Welsh Governments to monitor how the duty affects prices, smoking and vaping, particularly among people on lower incomes.

It is also calling for Welsh Government investment in public information and accessible stop-smoking services, with clear plans for how they will be funded.

Wales’s tobacco strategy set a target of reducing smoking to 5% or less of adults aged 16 and over by 2030.

Smoking deaths

Public Health Wales estimates that smoking accounted for an average of 3,845 deaths a year among people aged 35 and over between 2020 and 2022. It puts the annual cost to Wales at £1.56 billion, including health and social care, lost productivity and environmental damage.

YouGov conducted the ASH Wales survey online between February 18 and March 19, questioning 1,119 adults aged 18 and over. The results were weighted.

The survey took place before the vaping duty began and does not measure its effects.

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