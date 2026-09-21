‘More than just a sport’: Minister for culture and sport questioned on future of rugby in Wales

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Plans to reduce Wales’ professional rugby teams from four to three could be “devastating” for local communities, Senedd members have warned.

Culture minister Heledd Fychan was questioned in the Siambr over the Welsh Rugby Union’s (WRU) proposals to move to a three-region model.

MSs raised concerns over the potential loss of either the Ospreys or the Scarlets, the ongoing absence of a professional team in north Wales, and high drop-out rates among female grassroots players.

“Devastating”

Describing the WRU’s decision to drop either the Ospreys or the Scarlets as “devastating”, Plaid Cymru MS Gwyn Williams pressed the minister on what talks the Welsh Government has had with the governing body.

Replying to Mr Williams, Ms Fychan: “Rugby is more than just a sport, isn’t it? People feel it to the quick. It’s part of the identity of communities, as you have mentioned here.

“And that transparency is important, because this is about more than just a location, it’s more than just the economic impact; it’s about that community spirit and feeling.”

She added she had made it “very clearly” to the WRU that the government expects “transparency” with communities.

Reform’s Carmelo Colasanto called on the WRU to publish the full scoring criteria used in its decision to axe a region.

Mr Colasanto said a letter from the body had failed to explain why different metrics were used in different parts of Wales.

He explained: “In the east and the capital, geography settled it, quite clearly. Cardiff and Newport were each given their own licence area, and the incumbents were confirmed. No competition, no scoring, no test of merit.

“The WRU’s own letter to me confirms that the factors weighted most heavily there were population, accessibility, and infrastructure. Performance and pathways came second.”

Ms Fychan, a Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS, said it was “essential” the process was “transparent, evidence-based, and accountable” and said she would take concerns to the WRU.

“Imbalance”

Bangor Conwy Môn MS Janet Finch-Saunders, of the Welsh Conservatives, questioned what the Welsh Government is doing to support the development of a professional rugby team in north Wales.

There is, she said, a “clear imbalance” with men’s professional rugby remaining concentrated in Cardiff, Swansea, Llanelli, and Newport”.

She warned that plans to shrink the professional game would further diminish opportunities for players in north Wales.

Ms Fychan clarified that the WRU is responsible for decisions about the structure and development of the professional game, but said: “We want talented players from north Wales to have clear pathways to get to the elite levels of the game within their communities, without having to move from north Wales.”

“Reshape perceptions”

More than a third of girls drop out of grassroots rugby as teenagers, Plaid Cymru MS for Clwyd, Becca Martin, told members.

Acknowledging some improvements have been made, Ms Martin said there was a significant gap in retention rates compared to male rugby and wondered whether it was due to “fear of judgement, feeling unsafe, inadequate facilities [or] a lack of role models”.

Ms Fychan acknowledged the barriers facing young female players and said: “It’s very important that everyone has the opportunity to participate, and when there are barriers to that, then that is a challenge that I am ready to put to the WRU, to put to any body where that isn’t working as it should.”

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