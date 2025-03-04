More than nine in 10 nurses and midwives ‘suffered physical violence at work’

More than nine in 10 nurses and midwives have suffered physical violence while doing their jobs, new research suggests.

A survey of more than 1,000 nursing and midwifery staff revealed incidents including being punched and stabbed by patients, their families or other visitors.

Around one in six of those surveyed by Unison and the Nursing Times said they had experienced violence in the previous week.

Nurses said the main factors behind the attacks were mental health issues while staff shortages were cited as aggravating factors.

Workforce ‘crisis’

Unison said the findings added to the NHS workforce “crisis” and showed why nurses and midwives were leaving the profession.

The report said a third of staff needed to take time off work after suffering physical violence on a shift and more than a fifth had moved to a different role in healthcare as a result.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Staff are as frustrated as patients and hospital visitors about delays and long waits. They want to be able to treat people more quickly but can’t.

“No-one should be attacked or live in fear of being assaulted, when all they’re doing is going to work to care for those in need.

“Not all patients are capable of controlling their actions, but those that are, and who’ve been violent, must face the consequences of harming NHS workers.

“A dramatic cultural shift is needed in the NHS or the service will keep losing experienced people who’ve simply had enough.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

