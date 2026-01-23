More than twenty roads could see speed limits increased

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Over 20 roads could revert from 20mph to 30mph following a consultation involving members of the public and councillors.

Based on their feedback during the pre-statutory consultation for 26 sections of road in Rhondda Cynon Taf, four of these will keep their current 20mph speed limit with the other 22 to go out to public notice or statutory consultation for the implementation of a 30mph speed limit change.

Councillors made strong representations for not increasing the speed limit from 20mph to 30mph on four sections of road in support of their local residents and these are Berw Road in Pontypridd, Cardiff Road to Main Road in Llantrisant, Brynteg Lane in Beddau, and the A4058 Ystrad Road, Pentre.

The 22 that will go out to a statutory consultation are:

A4059 in Penderyn (north of the school)

A4059 in Penderyn (south of the school)

Hirwaun Industrial Estate

Swansea Road/Merthyr Road in Hirwaun

Llanwonno Road in Mountain Ash

Abercynon Link Road

Sardis Road in Pontypridd

Coedcae Lane in Pontyclun

Ynyshir Road (Wattstown roundabout)

Penrhys Road in Tylorstown

Hirwaun Road in Trewaun

Station Road in Church Village

Llwyncelyn Road in Porth

Upper Boat roundabout

A4054 Cardiff Road (northern extent) in Rhydyfelin

A473 Nant Celyn roundabout, Church Village bypass

B4595 Talbot Road in Llantrisant

B4276 Harriet Street, Llwydcoed Road in Llwydcoed (southern extent)

Cwmynysminton Road in Llwydcoed

A4233 East Road (in part)

Upper Boat to Midway Retail Park and Gelli Hirion Industrial Estate

Gwaunmiskin Road (southern extent)

The council is now set to carry out a legal public notice or statutory consultation throughout the borough for the 22 sections of road that received wide public support to change the speed limit from 20mph to 30mph.

This is part of the Welsh Government’s 20mph speed limit review after it introduced default 20mph speed limits across Wales in 2023.

Following public opposition to the changes which included a petition signed by nearly 500,000 people, a review took place in 2024 which led to updated guidance.

As part of the national listening programme during the summer of 2024 the council received 313 requests from residents and organisations to review speed limits in RCT.

In early 2025 approximately 90 distinct road locations were identified for review in the county borough.

A review panel identified 26 candidate roads that in accordance with the revised guidance were considered applicable for possible reversion to 30mph.

A council report says feedback from the pre-statutory consultation indicates that public attitudes are shifting as many people realise the 20mph speed limit has a minimal impact on journey times and overall provides a benefit to road safety.

“There also remains strongly-held opinions against the 20mph default speed limit in RCTCBC with some respondents wanting all roads to return to 30mph as was reflected in the responses during the pre-statutory consultation.

“There is nevertheless consistent local support from those that live on roads with a default 20mph speed limit, understanding the tangible benefits of lower speeds and improved road safety, as was described by residents.”

The physical works needed to enact that change will be carried out without delay if no objections are received during the notice period, the report added.