More than two million cheaper bus journeys taken by young people thanks to £1 scheme

More than two million bus journeys have been taken by young people across Wales since the introduction of the £1 bus fare scheme in September last year.

The Welsh Government scheme, which runs until the end of August 2026, offers all young people aged between 5-21 years a single fare for just £1 and a £3 day ticket when travelling with any participating bus services.

On a bus trip from Llangollen to Wrexham, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “It’s fantastic to see so many young people taking advantage of cheaper bus fares.

“We know that the cost of travel is often a barrier for young people, especially in rural areas, so I am delighted that our investment is making travel as accessible and affordable as possible with the scheme already making a real difference to young people’s lives across Wales.”

Some young people who have been using the new scheme were keen to share their views when they met with the Transport Secretary.

Avery Stridgen, 17, from north Wales said: “The £1 bus fare scheme has opened up more opportunities, enabling me to make and keep social connections and to get back and fore to college. I now use the bus more than I’ve done before and it’s because of these cheaper fares.”

Liam Lennard, 17, from Prestatyn added: “The new scheme has really helped me to get to and from work as I live in Prestatyn and work in Rhyl. My bus usage has increased under this scheme, and I hope to see this become a permanent arrangement.”

Full details of the scheme and participating bus services are available on the TfW website.