More trains, shuttle buses and cycle routes planned for National Eisteddfod

Following the success of sustainable travel at last year’s Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced its continued commitment to encouraging green travel options for this year’s Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

The Eisteddfod, a vibrant celebration of Welsh language and culture, will be held in Isycoed, on the outskirts of the city, from Saturday, 2 August to Saturday, 9 August 2025.

Travelling sustainably to the Maes is a key priority and TfW has been working closely with Wrexham County Borough Council and the Eisteddfod organisers to finalise comprehensive transport arrangements designed to make green travel options the easiest and most convenient way of travelling for visitors.

Wrexham General is the nearest station to the Maes. To accommodate the increase in passenger numbers TfW and Avanti West Coast will be running extra services throughout the week.

Free shuttle buses

For onwards journey to the Maes, free shuttle buses will run frequently between Wrexham General railway station, Wrexham Bus station and the Maes. These services will run daily from 8am until midnight.

Additionally, the enhanced TrawsCymru T3 bus route (Barmouth to Wrexham) will also call at the Eisteddfod Maes as an additional designated stop.

TfW are actively engaging with Cycling UK and Wrexham Council to identify safe routes and methods for visitors choosing to arrive via bike/wheeling and on foot.

Sustainability

Gethin George, Programme Manager at TfW said: “As a key transport partner, we’re proud to continue our commitment to provide sustainable travel options for the Eisteddfod.

“We saw fantastic engagement last year, and we’ve built on that success to make it even easier for visitors to choose green travel options to reach the Maes in Wrexham.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners to ensure seamless connections and look forward to welcoming everyone to the Eisteddfod in August.”

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and check for the latest travel information by visiting https://tfw.wales/places/events/eisteddfod

Rail tickets can be purchased online, via TfW’s website, award-winning mobile app, ticket machines, or ticket offices.

