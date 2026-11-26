Nation.Cymu staff

More Welsh farms will qualify for a £1,000 payment next year as the Welsh Government eases habitat and record-keeping rules under its Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The stability payment will be extended in 2027 to all eligible farm businesses in the scheme’s Universal Layer with 100 hectares or less of eligible land, including common land. It will apply to farms already in the scheme and those joining next year.

The changes are being announced by Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd on Friday 27 November, ahead of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

Universal Baseline Payment rates will stay at 2026 levels. Farmers who remain in the Basic Payment Scheme will receive payments based on 40% of their 2025 entitlement value.

The Welsh Government will maintain a combined budget of £238m for the Sustainable Farming Scheme’s Universal Layer and the Basic Payment Scheme in 2027. A further £102m will be available for the scheme’s Optional and Collaborative Layers. The funding is part of the government’s £1bn commitment to sustainable agriculture over the Senedd term.

A separate £5m top-up will be added to balance payments under both schemes. The Welsh Government will begin making balance or full payments from mid-December.

Farmers who need more habitat to meet the scheme’s 10% requirement will have two extra temporary options. They can grow unsprayed spring cereal undersown with a mixed ley, or plant red clover with a wildlife crop area.

Farms that joined the scheme in 2026 and cut all their relevant hedges this year will be allowed to cut half of those hedges again in 2027 as they move to a two-year cutting cycle.

Activity diaries will become optional for most habitat maintenance and creation work, although farmers will still be encouraged to keep them. More information will be filled in automatically on the scheme’s online dashboard. The government will also pause the collection of soil test results in 2027 while it develops a simpler process for 2028.

Paperwork

The changes follow suggestions from John Davies’s ongoing review of the paperwork required of family farms. The government has already announced a wider range of training that will count towards the scheme’s health and safety requirement and plans to integrate its animal health checks with participating farm assurance schemes.

Mr Gruffydd said farmers had told him where the scheme needed to be easier to access and more flexible.

“I want more farm businesses to feel able to join the scheme in 2027,” he said. “That means keeping core payment rates steady, extending the stability payment to more smaller farms and giving farmers the flexibility to make choices that work on their own land.”

Full guidance is due in December, with a shorter guide to the scheme’s universal requirements to be published alongside the 2027 Single Application Form.