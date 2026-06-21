More Welsh secondary school pupils to receive free school meals under £15m expansion plan

Mark Mansfield

Thousands more secondary school pupils in Wales are set to become eligible for free school meals after the Welsh Government announced an additional £15 million investment to begin expanding the scheme.

The funding, confirmed as part of the supplementary budget for 2026-27, will support plans to remove the current income threshold for secondary school pupils in households receiving Universal Credit.

At present, secondary school learners can only access free school meals if their family receives Universal Credit and earns less than £7,400 a year, excluding benefits.

The new Plaid Cymru government has pledged to scrap that earnings cap, extending eligibility to more families from September as part of a phased rollout.

The £15 million package includes £10 million of capital funding to improve school kitchens and dining facilities, alongside £5 million in revenue funding to support the expansion of meal provision.

The move builds on the rollout of universal free school meals for all primary school pupils, introduced under the co-operation agreement between the previous Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said: “This funding marks the first step in our commitment to extend free school meals to more secondary pupils, ensuring that support reaches families who need it most.

“By starting to invest, we are laying the foundations for a fair and sustainable expansion that will make a real difference in pupils’ daily lives.”

She added: “This work is about removing barriers to learning and supporting wellbeing. We know that access to nutritious food improves concentration, attainment and overall health.

“Building on the success of universal primary free school meals, we will ensure that as children move into secondary education those who need it most will continue to receive the support they need to thrive.”

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Extending eligibility to more families on Universal Credit is an important move in our wider effort to tackle child poverty and reduce inequalities across Wales.

“Starting this work is a key aspect of our 100 Day Plan and beyond – taking practical action by putting money back into families’ pockets and ensuring every young person has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background.”

Further details about the rollout are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.