Mortgage approvals jump but housing market on ‘tenterhooks’ ahead of Budget
The number of mortgage approvals for home-buyers rose to a fresh two-year high in September, as borrowing costs continued to come down, new Bank of England figures have shown.
Some 65,600 loans were approved last month, 700 more than in August.
It marked the highest level since August 2022, when about 72,000 were given the green light.
Approvals for remortgaging also jumped by 3,100 to 30,800 in September, according to the Bank’s monthly Money and Credit report.
Insight
She said the prospect of another interest rate cut this year is “likely to catalyse the property sector even more”, but added that buyers, sellers, home-owners and landlords are “now on tenterhooks” ahead of the Budget statement on Wednesday.
Stamp Duty
Ms Haines said the increase reflects people “loading up” savings accounts and tax-efficient options with extra cash as they “batten down the hatches” ahead of potential tax increases on savings and investments in the Budget.
“There has been a sense of urgency in the run-up to the Budget, with many savers treating October 30 like the end of the tax year,” she added.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.