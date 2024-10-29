Mortgage approvals jump but housing market on ‘tenterhooks’ ahead of Budget

The number of mortgage approvals for home-buyers rose to a fresh two-year high in September, as borrowing costs continued to come down, new Bank of England figures have shown.

Some 65,600 loans were approved last month, 700 more than in August.

It marked the highest level since August 2022, when about 72,000 were given the green light.

Approvals for remortgaging also jumped by 3,100 to 30,800 in September, according to the Bank’s monthly Money and Credit report.