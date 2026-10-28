‘Most bashed’ railway bridge in Wales takes another hit

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

A railway bridge with the unfortunate title of being the most bashed in Wales has taken yet another hit.

CCTV footage of the collision from a nearby house shows a utilities lorry with wooden poles and a crane arm colliding with Trafle Mill bridge, Victoria Road, Gowerton, on Sunday October 25.

The lorry appears to slow just at it approaches but the crane arm smacks into the underside of the 11ft bridge, causing a loud bang. According to local residents the driver reversed onto nearby Fairwood Terrace and then headed back on Victoria Road in the opposite direction.

In 2020 Network Rail said the bridge had been hit 33 times in the preceding decade – the most of any bridge in Wales and the borders. It said there have been 12 reported strikes since 2023.

Video footage from Victoria Road resident Mark Needs has shown a number of lorries and other vehicles coming a-cropper over the years, despite warning signs alerting drivers to its presence.

“The worst one was when a van with a cherry picker got stuck under it – it took four to five hours to get it out,” he said. “Another time a lorry coming down the hill hit the bridge, then a car and a telegraph pole.”

Mr Needs said there were sensors on poles set some way back on either side of the bridge. It was his understanding that they activated flashing signs close by the bridge when vehicles of a certain height drove past.

The flashing sign on the Fairwood Tarrace side of the bridge didn’t appear to flash when the lorry approached on October 25, but Swansea Council said the sensor system was functioning correctly.

Mr Needs said he has posted bridge collision footage on Facebook and YouTube in the past couple of years because he was worried about extra traffic which would be generated by a large housing development planned close by.

Bridge collisions can cause lengthy delays. One incident that stood out for an unusual reason was when a lorry transporting potatoes struck the bridge. “Everybody had free potatoes that day,” said Mr Needs.

Network Rail said staff carried out precautionary safety inspections following last Sunday’s incident and that no damage was identified.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: “Alongside collision protection beams, which have been in place since 2014 to protect the main railway structure from vehicle impacts and reduce the risk of damage, the bridge is also clearly marked with low-headroom warning signs, with additional advance and illuminated LED signage on the approaches to alert drivers before they reach the structure.

“We continue to work closely with Swansea Council to improve highway signage, and make sure these warning systems remain operational and effective.”

A council spokesman said: “It’s disappointing to see another bridge collision at this location. We have installed an electronic warning system to alert HGV drivers to the low bridge. This system is functioning normally.

“We would urge transport companies to remind their drivers about the height restrictions on this route and use more appropriate routes.”

Gowerton councillor Susan Jones said: “Obviously that bridge is a problem. When they extended the railway station it was strengthened – if they hadn’t, I dread to think.”

The Gowerton housing application opposed by Mr Needs is for up to 216 homes at the end of Fairwood Terrace. The scheme includes traffic lights at the Fairwood Terrace-Victoria Road T-junction – a stone’s throw from Trafle Mill bridge – and a new Gowerton station park and ride hub serving the estate.

The council’s planning committee turned the outline application down against the advice of officers. It’s currently the subject of a planning appeal.

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