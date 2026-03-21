‘Most beautiful cafe in Wales’ reopens for Spring

A café dubbed the most beautiful in Wales has opened its doors again this weekend following a period of closure over the winter.

Caffi’r Felin, the on-site café at Canolfan Felin Uchaf, a self-described ‘visionary social enterprise’ and eco-focused community and cultural hub in Pwllheli, reopened today (21 March).

The café is beloved for its focus on seasonal dishes, using ingredients from the centre’s community garden, its natural decor, and stunning surroundings.

As well as tea, coffee, sandwiches, and homemade cakes and pastries, Caffi’r Felin offers dishes inspired by global cuisines, and regularly hosts themed dinners such as their Slovenian and Italian supper clubs.

The bright interior offers comfortable seating in a rustic dining area, complete with a shelf of books to borrow, while a small seating area outside boasts views of rolling fields and the centre’s gardens.

Canolfan Felin Uchaf was established in 2004 by a group of friends who purchased an old farm. Over the years, and with the help of 600 volunteers, they transformed the area into “a biodiverse patchwork of gardens and pastures”.

As well as beautiful walks through the grounds, visitors can take part in workshops, cultural events, and activities in a state-of-the-art community kitchen that helps local producers get set up.

The charity has since become one of Wales’ leading environmental and cultural initiatives, and they are currently building their new visitor centre for archaeology, mythology, and storytelling, CAMAS.

Caffi’r Felin closed over the winter period when fresh ingredients from the garden were in short supply, announcing they would return in March 2026.

Food and travel influencer Llio Angharad shared her excitement for the reopening on Instagram, writing: “Your new favourite North Wales food spot is almost back.

“If you’ve been searching for the best brunch in Pwllheli or a hidden gem for seasonal Welsh produce, the wait is almost over. Caffi’r Felin in Rhoshirwaun is officially reopening its doors on 21st March!

“This is one of those North Wales cafés where you come for the garden-led plates and stay for the slow weekend brunch vibes. From fresh homemade food with global twists to proper lunches and really good coffee, it’s a must-visit for the North Wales food scene.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llio Angharad (@llioangharad)

Caffi’r Felin will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm, with the kitchen closing at 3pm. There is no need to book and dogs are welcome on leads.

For more information, visit Canolfan Felin Uchaf‘s site here.