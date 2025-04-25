Most common call out for city wardens is rough sleepers

Speaking at a recent Cardiff Council economy and culture scrutiny committee meeting, city centre warden manager Dave Sultana said: “The most common issue my team deal with on a daily basis is rough sleepers in doorways preventing businesses from trading.

“We do an early morning sweep, which is… 8am. It is basically a… wake up call, so we are waking everyone up in the best manner we can.

“We have been approached today by South Wales Police.

“They want to get one of their officers on this early morning sweep with us because part of the engagement does occasionally lead to anti-social behavioural referrals from my team and the police have picked up on the amount that they have gone up.”

The number of rough sleepers recorded by Cardiff Council was highest in week 23 of the 2024/25 period (55).

A graph comparing the number of rough sleepers in Cardiff during 2023/24 with the figures for 2024/25 shows that there is an increase at the beginning each year.

The number of rough sleepers then begins to fall after the summer. This drop happened later in 2023/24 compared with 2024/25.

During 2023/24, the number of rough sleepers in Cardiff reached its highest point (50) three times. This happened one week in October, one week in November and one week in December.