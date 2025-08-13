Most drivers abiding by new weight restrictions on Severn Bridge

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The number of heavy goods vehicles ignoring the recently imposed weight restriction on the Severn Bridge has been described as “small”.

The body responsible for the suspension bridge that connects Wales and England, via the M48 from Chepstow to Aust, was responding to the latest photograph of a lorry that appears to be over the 7.5 tonne limit crossing it emerged.

National Highways has said it working with police and other bodies to uphold the ban and says it has installed automatic number plate recognition, ANPR, cameras and held a recent enforcement day on the crossing.

Infringements

Chris Pope, of National Highways, said: “The numbers of vehicles breaching the ban is a small percentage and we are working with local police, through Operation Wolverine, as well as the DVSA and The Traffic Commissioner to prevent infringements and ensure that HGV drivers flouting the ban are dealt with.”

He was responding after a photograph of a building supplies tanker crossing the bridge, from Chepstow, was taken on Monday, August 4. Before the temporary weight limit was put in place it was estimated around 10 per cent, or just over 3,200, of the 32,000 vehicle that cross it every day were HGVs over 7.5 tonnes.

Drivers failing to abide by the restriction face a potential three penalty points and a £100 fine.

Chepstow Bulwark and Thornwell councillor Armand Watts, who has constantly raised concerns over the impact of the weight restriction and how it is being managed, said the photograph raises doubts over its enforcement.

ANPR cameras

He has been seeking information on the use of the ANPR cameras, while in July Monmouthshire councillors were told the cameras are in use but “success” would depend on the back office capacity of Avon and Somerset Police which has responsibility for the Severn Bridge and the second Severn Crossing Prince of Wales Bridge.

Labour’s councillor Watts, who also raised his concern policing the restriction could be an additional burden on police, said: “I’ve not seen any police at the bridge the last couple of weeks but they’ve probably got crimes to solve.”

Mr Pope, of the UK Government agency National Highways, said it has installed ANPR cameras, with enforcement supported by Avon and Somerset, while Gwent Police is conducting patrols to catch drivers who ignore the weight restriction.

“Operation Wolverine with Gwent Police is running for three months, and ANPR cameras have also now been installed at either end of the structure. We continue to work at pace with Avon and Somerset Police as we transition from physical enforcement to predominately digital via ANPR cameras,” said Mr Pope.

“There is extensive signage on the approach to the bridge and we have worked hard to raise awareness of the need for the ban including briefing hauliers, Logistics UK and the Road Haulage Association. The weight restrictions are essential to future-proof the bridge and hauliers must observe the signs and take an alternative route if their HGV is over 7.5 tonnes.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

