Most Europeans would support independent Scotland joining EU, poll finds

15 Jul 2025 2 minute read
The Scottish flag. Image: Pixabay

A majority of Europeans favour an independent Scotland being allowed into the European Union – though a third of Britons would be opposed to this, a survey has found.

YouGov questioned people living in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on their views on the prospect of an independent Scotland becoming part of the EU.

Support across these nations for Scotland to join the EU ranged from just under two-thirds (63%) to three-quarters (75%).

Not a “priority”

But across Great Britain – where more than 2,000 people were polled – less than half (46%) said they would back an independent Scotland being part of the EU, with 32% saying they would oppose this.

The research was carried out despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer having made clear he has no plans to allow a second vote on Scotland leaving the UK.

Just last month the Labour leader said having another ballot on the issue is not a “priority” and he cannot imagine one taking place while he is in Downing Street.

And while the UK Government recently announced a new agreement with the EU, there is no prospect of the UK seeking to rejoin the trading block as things stand.

Brexit

YouGov’s research comes almost a decade on from the 2016 Brexit referendum, which saw the UK as a whole vote to leave the EU, while Scotland voted to remain.

The latest poll found 63% of French people surveyed would support an independent Scotland joining the EU, with only 13% opposed.

In Italy, 64% favour Scotland being allowed to join, with 11% against, broadly similar to Spain – where 65% said they would support an independent Scotland in the EU while 13% are opposed to this.

In Germany, support was higher at 68%, with only 10% of people polled against an independent Scotland being part of the EU, while in Denmark three-quarters (75%) of people back Scotland being part of the trading block, with 6% against this.

