Most expensive property in north Wales for sale at £4.5m

One of the most prestigious estates in Wales is up for sale, sporting a multi-million-pound price tag.

The 500-acre Garthewin Estate in Conwy is listed with Fisher German, and includes multiple Grade II Listed buildings for a total price of £4,500,000.

Sitting above the Elwy River Valley, the estate features a main Hall, a self-contained duplex apartment, a farm and farmhouse, multiple lodges and cottages, a separate six-bedroom property, chapel, and various outbuildings.

Once the home of Robert Wynne, the first written records of the estate date back to the 1300s. Garthewin remained in the Wynne family’s ownership for eleven centuries until 1996, when it was acquired by its first external owner.

Though not the original home, The Hall dates back to 1767, designed by architect Joseph Turner with later additions by Clough Williams-Ellis, the mind behind Portmeirion. In 1870 a tower was added to make space for a ballroom, which then became the main reception room.

The interior is unsurprisingly luxurious, with stone flagged and polished oak floors, plasterwork details in the style of Robert Adam, white marble fireplaces with panelled pilasters, and historical touches like the early 19th century bell-rack with 15 bells.

Rooms include a drawing room, library with bespoke bookcases, farmhouse style kitchen with an oil-fired AGA, and eleven total bedrooms, one in oriental theme.

Connected to the main house, Garthewin also includes a self-contained duplex apartment, as well as the detached two-bedroom ‘Huntsman’s Lodge’ comprising 220 sq. m, and the six-bedroom Coach House of 246 sq. m.

Also included are an 86 sq. m cottage known as ‘The Book Room’, the 43 sq. m Lodge Uchaf cottage, and the 30 sq. m Chapel with part-flagged flooring, a bell tower, altar and stained-glass windows.

Garthewin’s Ty Mawr Farm and farmhouse comprise 248.50 acres in total, subject to an Agricultural Holdings Act Tenancy with the possibility of one more succession. Within the farm and included in the tenancy is approximately 38.40 acres of unfenced woodland.

A clock tower with traditional coat of arms, shippon, stables, theatre, cart shed, stores and an 8-acre, 18th century pleasure garden with croquet lawn and two ornamental lakes are also included, alongside woodland and grazing land.

With the north Wales coast “renowned” for its water-sports and outdoor activities, Fisher German suggest glamping or country retreats as a supplement to the income from the estate’s cottages, farmstead, and woodland.