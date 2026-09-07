Most Haunted star to headline paranormal and horror convention in Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A paranormal and horror convention featuring ghost hunters, supernatural experts and a star of Most Haunted is coming to south Wales this autumn.

On Saturday 17 October, SpiritCon will take place at Newbridge Memo in Newport, a venue built in the 1920s where visitors have reported supposed ghostly activity and ‘shadow forms’ in its auditorium.

The convention, hosted by That’s The Spirit, a south Wales-based paranormal investigations group, will feature expert talks, interactive workshops, and stalls throughout the day.

This will be followed by an evening show, ‘Psychic & Science’, hosted by historian and ghost expert Richard Felix, famed for his appearances on Most Haunted, as well as medium Leigh Gameson, whose work is described as delivering messages from the spirit realm.

That’s The Spirit shared that the event, which runs from 10am to 11pm, is open to those who believe in the paranormal and those who are curious about it, as well as skeptics.

Among the stalls, which will be open from 10am to 5pm, there will be vendors selling paranormal equipment, collectibles, artwork, and one-of-a-kind trinkets, with opportunities to chat to stallholders and experts in the field.

With an all-day pass, visitors will have access to a range of talks from experts in the supernatural, including paranthropologist Dr Jack Hunter, demonologist Andy Jones, Swansea UFO’s Emlyn Williams and Mike Maunder, and award-winning horror author Jasper Bark.

The evening show, beginning at 7.30pm and running until 11pm, will feature discussions and demonstrations exploring the relationship between paranormal beliefs and scientific evidence, with audience members also invited to participate in live experiments.

The Psychic & Science show must be pre-booked, with tickets starting at £29 per person. A separate VIP pass is available which grants holders access to every talk and the evening show, as well as a goodie bag which organisers say is worth £50.

That’s The Spirit said: “Whether you’re a seasoned investigator, a horror enthusiast, or simply drawn to the mysteries that lurk in the shadows, this is an unmissable event that promises intrigue, insight, and unforgettable encounters with the unknown.”

The group also hosts ghost hunts and paranormal investigations at locations across Wales and the UK, including at Cardiff’s Llanrumney Hall and Insole Court, and the Skirrid Inn in Llanvihangel Crucorney.

More information and tickets for SpiritCon Paranormal & Horror Convention are available on the That’s The Spirit site here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.