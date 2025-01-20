Most people ‘as worried’ about paying energy bills as last year

The vast majority of people are just as worried about paying their energy bills as they were last winter, despite a fall in prices.

New polling found 88% of people are as concerned or even more so than last year, amid mounting calls for a social tariff for consumers.

The average energy bill for households across England, Scotland and Wales increased by 1.2% in January after Ofgem raised its price cap in response to wholesale prices.

It means the yearly bill for a household using a typical amount of energy climbed to £1,738, up £21 from the previous cap.

Plunging temperatures

That remains significantly lower than this time last year, when the figure stood at £1,928 per year, but it comes amid plunging temperatures this January.

Britain recorded its coldest January night in 15 years earlier in the month as temperatures plummeting to minus 18.9C in Scotland, and the UK Health Security Agency issued several days of cold weather health alerts for England.

The poll of 2,000 people by research firm Strand Partners prompted fresh calls for a social tariff from the boss of energy supplier Ovo Energy.

The measure, which campaign groups have proposed for several years, would likely take the form of a targeted discount energy deal for poorer customers, and could be below the price of the cheapest available standard energy tariff.

It also comes after energy secretary Ed Miliband said the measure is “something that we need looking at”.

He told MPs on January 15: “Different people mean different things by a social tariff.

“We have a sort of social tariff in its infancy if you like through the warm homes discount but I definitely think that part of what we need to be examining the case for and the ability for us to do in the years ahead is, if you like, a more fully fledged version of that.”

‘Deeply concerned’

David Buttress, chief executive of Ovo, told the PA news agency he supports Mr Miliband’s comments but added he is “deeply concerned” about the 88% figure.

He said: “We are working with the Government to do everything we can to make energy more affordable for our customers.

“A social tariff to provide discounted energy to the most vulnerable households should be implemented by the Government as a top priority.

The company said it is running a series of community events starting on Blue Monday, January 20, in Newport, Bristol, Inverness and Glasgow, in partnership with campaign group Warm Welcome Group.

The events will see experts advise people on how to use less energy and how to access Government grants that might be available to them.

