Most people feel gap between rich and poor is widening in UK, research finds
Most people believe the gap between the rich and poor is growing, research suggests.
A survey of 37,000 members of the Co-op also found three in four believe many people do not have equal access to the resources they need.
Over four-fifths of respondents said the gap between rich and poor is growing, and a similar number believe society is more divided than 10 years ago.
Only one in five said they feel optimistic about the future of the country.
Cost of living
Major concerns highlighted in the study include the cost of living, healthcare, the environment, cuts to local services, and prospects for the younger generation.
Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op Group chief executive, said: “We’re living in a world where powerful voices are actively encouraging businesses to row back on their social value commitments.
“In the pursuit of short-term profit opportunities, some other businesses are choosing to scale back or water down their social value work, shutting the door on progress for the future.
“As a co-operative, owned by our members, we’re choosing to step further forwards, choosing to speak up and speak out, to be a voice for positive change when it matters most.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I can believe this research. With a lack of a wealth tax anywhere on the horizon, our country is pandering to the rich and elite.
The current government is more fearful than anything; capital flight and the perception of a loss of foreign investment, with raised interest rates on government borrowing. I don’t think Rachel Reeves will be the one to take the bull by the horns sadly.
This is an international problem with world society moving to a few extremely rich people and the disappearance of a robust financially stable middle class. Ultimately it will lead to fewer democratic governments and revolution.
The solution is stronger international agreements to counter this trend, which is exactly why the world’s superwealthy are sponsoring division and disengagement in the name of freedom and control.
Whether Labour or the Tories are in power, there seems little doubt that in the UK the gap between the rich and poor is growing. This can be measured via the GINI COEFFICIENT (by percentages, the lower the better). Earlier in the decade this showed that South Africa was the worst at 63.0%, Slovenia the best with 24.6% with the UK at a modest 35.1% and rising. UK governments should closely monitor this measure and take steps to reduce it on a regular basis. It is not surprising that the Scandinavian Countries have some of the best Gini Coefficients.
Low pay has been endemic for decades for the average worker, while the Stock Market and property does very nicely.Time to tax stocks and shares like Income Tax as well as a land wealth tax. Labour has four years to get this right, or Reform will literally cash in on disillusionment.
If our leaders want growth they should be taking more from the pockets of those who won’t change their spending habits as a result, and putting it in the pockets of those who will spend it. If capitalism is to work then people need to be buying stuff. These superwealthy folk are the real anti-capitalists.
Bilbo is right. If you give money to a billionaire he probably won’t spend it in the UK. He’ll already have far more than he needs. And if he was to spend it he’d buy a caribbean island or an even bigger yacht than he already has. So zero benefit to the UK economy. If ordinary people have more money they’ll spend it on better food, better clothes, going out, buying a better car etc etc. In other words a direct boost to the economy. To my mind a wealth tax is exactly what we need. The proposal is 2%… Read more »
Awarding pay rises by percentage will indeed widen a gap between the poor and wealthy. A person who earns £100k a year will benefit from a £4,500 (£90 per week) at 4.5% whereas a person on £30k a year will get just £1,350 (£26 per week) at 4.5%. Bring back pay awards in pounds not percentages.