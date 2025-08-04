Most people feel gap between rich and poor is widening in UK, research finds

Most people believe the gap between the rich and poor is growing, research suggests.

A survey of 37,000 members of the Co-op also found three in four believe many people do not have equal access to the resources they need.

Over four-fifths of respondents said the gap between rich and poor is growing, and a similar number believe society is more divided than 10 years ago.

Only one in five said they feel optimistic about the future of the country.

Cost of living

Major concerns highlighted in the study include the cost of living, healthcare, the environment, cuts to local services, and prospects for the younger generation.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op Group chief executive, said: “We’re living in a world where powerful voices are actively encouraging businesses to row back on their social value commitments.

“In the pursuit of short-term profit opportunities, some other businesses are choosing to scale back or water down their social value work, shutting the door on progress for the future.

“As a co-operative, owned by our members, we’re choosing to step further forwards, choosing to speak up and speak out, to be a voice for positive change when it matters most.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

