Most Welsh pharmacies to offer free UTI treatment without GP appointment

From this month, almost every community pharmacy in Wales will be able to provide free treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs), reducing the need for GP appointments.

The Welsh Government confirmed that 99% of pharmacies are now signed up to deliver the service under the NHS Common Ailments Scheme.

Pharmacists will be able to assess symptoms, offer advice, and provide treatment where appropriate, giving patients confidential NHS care without the need for a prescription.

The move marks the latest expansion of the Common Ailments Service, which already covers 28 everyday conditions.

It follows the rollout of the award-winning sore throat test-and-treat service in June.

Consultations

Figures show community pharmacies carried out nearly half a million consultations through the service in the past year. Ministers say extending it to UTIs will make it easier for people to access timely treatment while also helping relieve pressure on GP surgeries.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said community pharmacies were “a vital part of the NHS network” and expanding their role was key to making care more accessible.

“I’m delighted the Common Ailments Service, which is available in so many pharmacies across Wales, now includes the management of UTIs alongside our proven sore throat service,” he said.

“This is a result of close collaboration between the Welsh Government, Community Pharmacy Wales, and NHS Wales. Expanding access to these services means even more people in Wales can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Pharmacists already provide advice and treatment for a wide range of conditions, including conjunctivitis, hay fever, eczema and indigestion.

Significant

Officials say adding UTIs to the list is particularly significant, as the infection is common and often requires prompt management to prevent complications.

The Welsh Government says the expansion as part of its long-term strategy to make better use of pharmacists’ expertise, widen access to healthcare in communities, and cut waiting times in primary care.

The service is free at the point of access and available to people of all ages who meet the eligibility criteria. Patients who require further investigation or specialist care will still be referred on to GPs or hospitals.