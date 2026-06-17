Most Welsh schools likely to introduce phone restrictions, Plaid MS predicts

Nation.Cymru staff

A Plaid Cymru MS has said he expects most schools in Wales to introduce restrictions on mobile phones after the Welsh Government announced plans for new guidance on their use in schools.

Elwyn Vaughan, the Member of the Senedd for Gwynedd Maldwyn, said he anticipated the “vast majority of schools” would adopt some form of ban once the guidance is published.

The comments came after Education Minister Anna Brychan announced on Tuesday that the Welsh Government would “strongly encourage” headteachers to restrict mobile phone use during the school day, including the option of a full ban across school sites.

However, ministers stopped short of introducing a nationwide requirement for schools to prohibit phones.

Speaking on ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End programme, Mr Vaughan defended the decision to leave the final choice to individual schools.

He said: “There will be statutory guidance made clear to all schools. At the end of the day, they are the governing bodies for those respective schools.

“What I would say is I foresee the vast majority of schools actually implementing such a ban, but with the caveats that those who need phones for medical reasons, or whatever…”

The Welsh Government has said it will launch a consultation before issuing the guidance.

The move follows growing debate over the impact of smartphones on children’s learning, behaviour and wellbeing, with a number of schools across Wales already operating restrictions on phone use.

However, opposition parties have questioned whether guidance alone will lead to a consistent approach.

Helen Jenner, deputy leader of Reform UK Wales, said she supported an outright ban on mobile phones in schools.

Responding to Mr Vaughan during the programme, she said: “I think you get that disparity, then, between the schools, that’s the only problem.

“I think the problems with society and phones and pupils are such that I do think the Welsh Government really should be…

“I’m not a huge fan of blanket bans normally, but…”