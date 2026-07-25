Mothballed mining museum could become flagship ALN wellbeing centre

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A former mining museum that has stood largely closed for four years could be transformed into Wales’ first education, sensory play and wellbeing centre for people with additional learning needs.

Plans backed by Caerphilly County Borough Council could see the Winding House in New Tredegar reopened as a community hub under a 25-year community asset transfer agreement.

Cabinet members at Caerphilly County Borough Council have backed a proposal for a “vibrant community and heritage hub” at the Winding House.

The listed building is home to a preserved winding engine which originally transported the Elliot Colliery’s miners between the surface and the coalfaces below ground.

Aimee Conway, representing the applicant – AbleRoots Community Interest Company – said the new plan would bring “significant” community benefits to the area.

A formal consultation will now take place on handing the building over to AbleRoots as part of a 25-year Community Asset Transfer (CAT) deal.

The maintenance, operation and protection of the attraction’s winding wheel would also be secured, as part of a deal Cllr Amanda McConnell said would “safeguard the site’s heritage”.

Speaking at a council cabinet meeting, she said the proposals for the Winding House included “educational, recreational and wellbeing activities”, with a “particular focus on supporting children and young people with additional learning needs”.

There would also be space for community events, meetings, community opportunities and school engagement – as well as “potential cafe provision” – she told colleagues.

Ms Conway said the CAT plan would create jobs and bring in outside investment through grants not available to the council, which owns the attraction.

AbleRoots’ plan is “an opportunity to transform an underutilised community asset into Wales’ first educated, sensory, soft play and wellbeing centre, creating a lasting legacy for residents across Caerphilly County Borough”.

Ms Conway said many people with additional learning needs “currently face barriers in accessing mainstream leisure, wellbeing and community facilities”.

The Winding House could become a “safe, accessible and inclusive environment” for all ages, she added.

Caerphilly Council mothballed the Winding House museum in 2022, but opens the attraction once a month to run the winding mechanism.

Declared “surplus to operational requirements”, the building is generally in a “satisfactory” condition but does require some maintenance, including to its roof and gutters.

Ongoing liabilities

The building costs the council £62,000 to run annually despite being mothballed, and a cabinet report notes the proposed CAT would “remove or significantly reduce” any ongoing liabilities to the local authority.

The council will pay £30,000 to replace two “failed” boilers at the building, however.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, a cabinet member who also represents the New Tredegar ward, said she was “delighted” by the CAT proposal.

She said reopening the building to the public would mean the Winding House “remains part of the heritage of New Tredegar”.

Caerphilly Council has increased its use of CATs in recent years as a way to hand over some of its surplus or unwanted assets to interested community groups.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, council leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: “Through our CAT programme, we’re committed to working with local organisations to protect valued community assets.”

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