Mother and son jailed for drugs offenses

Four members of a drugs gang – including a mother and her son – have been jailed for a combined total of more than 18 years after admitting their role in selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Reece Smith, 27, Michael Page, 30, Cory Levy, 22, and Claire Levy, 43, were sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday, October 8, following a Gwent Police investigation that uncovered around 3kg of class A drugs with a street value estimated at more than £260,000.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Smith, identified as the ringleader of the group, also admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

Police first raided properties linked to the group in Cot Farm Close and Coniston Close in Newport on December 19 last year.

Paraphernalia

Officers seized drugs, packaging and paraphernalia linked to large-scale supply. Following further intelligence, Smith’s address was raided again on August 15 this year, where more evidence of his involvement in drug dealing was recovered.

Smith was handed a 10-year prison term, while Page received three years. Cory Levy was sentenced to 32 months, and his mother Claire Levy to 31 months.

PC Jack Passmore, who led the investigation, said the sentencing reflected the harm inflicted on the local community.

Profits

“These sentences were made possible by the important role our communities play in our inquiries,” he said.

“Information provided to us by the public helps build our intelligence picture and gives us the chance to bring criminals like these before the courts.

“These four defendants did not care about the devastation and pain they caused to vulnerable people and their families – their interest was only in the profits they were making.

“With overwhelming evidence against them, each defendant had little option but to plead guilty to the charges they faced in court. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers who bring misery, suffering and fear to our communities in Newport are caught and brought to justice.”