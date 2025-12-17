Mother feels soldier son ‘forgotten by Army’ following suicide

The mother of a soldier who took his own life has said she feels “as if he has been forgotten” by the British Army, following the settlement of a legal claim.

Lance Corporal Charlie Owen was serving in the Welsh Guards when he was found to have died by suicide aged 25 on September 11 2023.

Lawyers for his mother, Tracy Evans, said he had been struggling with mental health issues through a combination of a relationship breakdown, friends leaving the Army, and others dying by suicide.

The Carmarthenshire soldier, who received a King’s Coronation Medal and a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal and who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, had been in the Army since he was 17.

Ms Evans said: “Charlie dedicated his life to fighting on the front line for Wales and was a decorated soldier for a reason.

“Yet, since he has passed away, we feel as if he has been forgotten by his superiors and the organisation he once cherished.

“Disappointed, angry, and upset do not cover what we feel as a family.

“We have now washed our hands of the Army – we want nothing more to do with them.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it takes “suicide prevention incredibly seriously” and it is “committed to ensuring all personnel facing mental health challenges are fully supported”.

Represented by law firm Hodge Jones & Allen, Ms Evans has settled a legal claim against the MoD for a five-figure sum.

Following the settlement, lawyers at the firm said LCpl Owen told Army doctors about his mental health problems and that his family was the reason he aborted a suicide attempt a week before his death.

He was then recalled to barracks in Windsor, so that officials could monitor his wellbeing, but the risk was not communicated adequately, Ms Evans’s lawyers said.

This meant he arrived at an empty barracks the night before he was due to report to welfare officers, the lawyers added, and he ended his life.

After an inquest in November 2024, Assistant Coroner Robert Simpson issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the MoD, in which he said there “was a failure to pass on all of the pertinent risk management information to those making decisions”.

He said: “The full purpose of asking the deceased to return to barracks was not communicated effectively to him, protective factors mitigating the resulting lack of proximity to family, including meeting him or assessing his welfare on arrival, were not considered.

“These factors taken together may possibly have contributed to his death on that day.”

Ms Evans said families should be involved in welfare support for soldiers who are suffering from similar mental health struggles and that she fears for other parents if conditions do not change.

The 53-year-old nurse added: “I had strong hopes, following the inquest, that the Army would review its training to help identify the risk of suicide and they would bring families into conversations so loved ones can be supported from both sides.

“I understand that soldiers are adults, but family support is still incredibly important. We know our children.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the profound effect Lance Corporal Owen’s death had on his family, friends and colleagues, and our thoughts remain with them.

“We take suicide prevention incredibly seriously and are committed to ensuring all personnel facing mental health challenges are fully supported, including carefully considering the observations and recommendations outlined in the Prevention of Future Deaths report.”