Mother found drug paraphernalia on nursery steps

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A mother has shared her horror at finding drug paraphernalia on the steps of a nursery in a part of Cardiff where residents are demanding action on anti-social behaviour.

Residents in Riverside held a public meeting on September 16 to discuss the issues of anti-social behaviour, drug use, fly-tipping and litter in their area.

The meeting, which was attended by local councillors, council officials and a police officer, saw residents recounting their stories of the problems they face, including one father who said he had to walk past drug users lying on the floor while taking his child to school.

Another resident, Madeleine McGivern said she was taking her child to nursery on Friday, September 27, when she found a syringe on the steps.

Syringe casing

Green Giraffe Nursery on Cathedral Road confirmed that a syringe casing was found on its property. However, this is the only incident of this type that’s affected it this year.

The nursery said it logged the incident and the drug paraphernalia was removed safely.

Madeleine also confirmed that the nursery dealt with the issue “very quickly”.

However, she added that one day earlier she came across something similar whilst out with her children in Riverside.

Recalling a trip with her two children to the bank of the River Taff opposite the river cruise station, she said: “We were having a lovely time and then about… a metre away from my two-year-old’s feet was a blue used syringe.

“I just moved her away from [it] fairly quickly.”

Madeleine pointed out that she likes the area she’s called home for the past six years and that there are many things about the community to be positive about.

Anti-social behaviour

However, there are issues like drug use, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping which residents feel are getting worse.

Madeleine said: “It feels like it’s getting worse. It feel like the people who might have the power to change this are aware of the issues, but not necessarily taking any real action to change things.

“Taking your children to nursery and finding used drug equipment… doesn’t really tell you that you live in a particularly safe or nice place.

“You should be able to take your kids down to the river to play without thinking that they might step on a needle and it just doesn’t feel like it’s getting anywhere near the attention that it needs.”

She later added: “I don’t have any issues with the people who are doing these things [drug users].

“My issues is that there isn’t the support in place to stop them from doing it in these ways and in these places, which all speak to this lack of care for the community in general.”

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Council is committed to supporting vulnerable people, including those sleeping rough.

“We offer a wide range of services including safe accommodation and tailored support.

“Our outreach teams are on the streets daily, engaging with individuals, checking on their welfare, and encouraging them to access help.

“Our Multi-Disciplinary Team—made up of mental health professionals, social workers, drug and alcohol specialists, nurses, and peer mentors—has helped many achieve lasting change in their lives.

“While specialist accommodation and support are available, some individuals with complex needs choose not to engage.

“We continue to offer support and access to services to them consistently.

“We recognise the risks associated with drug use and work closely with health partners to inform harm reduction strategies.

“Possession of drugs remains illegal, and we collaborate with South Wales Police to reduce street-level drug activity.

“Discarded needles pose a serious public safety concern and we urge residents to report them via the Council’s app, website or by calling 029 087 2087.

“Reports near schools or nurseries are prioritised for removal within 24 hours.

“We will continue working with partners and the community to ensure our public spaces are safe and vulnerable individuals can access support services.”

Drug use

Sergeant Iain McAllen from South Wales Police, said: “We aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug use in the Riverside area, and we continue to work with the local authority to address these issues.

“As always, we encourage vulnerable people to engage with the many support agencies and outreach services available in Cardiff.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to drug dealing and plans are in place to increase the deployment of plain clothes officers in the area.

“We can, and regularly do, act upon the information provided to us by the public, so we please urge the community to please keep it coming and continue to work with us.”