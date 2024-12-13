Mother given indefinite hospital order after strangling her son to death

A mother who strangled her seven-year-old son to death has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Louis Linse was found dead in his bed at home on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on January 10 after being killed by his mother.

Papaipit Linse, 43, was handed an indefinite hospital order at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

In a call to the emergency services following the incident, Linse admitted killing her son and told the call handler she had “felt like a robot” and was unable to stop herself.

Paranoid schizophrenia

Linse previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denied murder, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Three psychiatrists who had viewed her case had agreed her mental state was the sole reason for her killing her son.

One doctor told the judge he believed she was likely suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Addressing Linse, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “Your son Louis was not killed by you because you are a wicked person, he died because at the time you were suffering from a mental illness.

“Had you not been so ill at that time it never would have happened and you would continue being a good, caring, loving mother to him.”

Unspeakable tragedy

He added: “What happened to (Louis) was an unspeakable tragedy and I’m quite aware that his loss is quite unbearable for many people.

“I truly hope, however, that the reasoning behind the order will be understood by them.”

The court was played recordings of Linse’s call to the emergency services and body-worn camera footage of officers arriving at the scene.

She repeatedly told the police “I killed my son” and that she had strangled him.

Asked why she had done it, she said: “I felt totally mental this morning, I felt like a robot and couldn’t control myself and my mind.

“I was completely twisted, all kind of things came up in my mind, I felt like a robot, and I did it.”

Check

Linse told the call handler she was unable to check on Louis because of what she had done.

“I did what I did, I can’t go there,” she said.

Caroline Rees KC, speaking for the prosecution, described Louis as a “brilliant and lovely little boy”.

Ms Rees described how Linse had let the police in to the property, who rushed to Louis’ room but were unable to resuscitate him.

She said: “He wasn’t breathing, there was no sign of a heartbeat.

“The officer immediately started CPR and resuscitation attempts.”

