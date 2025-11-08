Mother of road crash victim strongly criticises two police forces over inept handling of inquiry

Martin Shipton

The mother of one of the victims of an horrific road crash in which three young people died has released a statement strongly criticising two police forces involved in investigating what happened.

On Friday November 7, it was announced by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that six police officers are to face misconduct proceedings in relation to their handling of the accident.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, on March 6 2023 – almost 48 hours after they were all last seen.

Passengers Sophie Russon, then 20, and Shane Loughlin, then 32, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

It is believed the fatal collision happened at about 2am on March 4, with Gwent Police receiving the first missing persons report in relation to the group at about 7.30pm on March 4.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) examined Gwent Police’s response to the missing person reports made between March 4 and 5, including if they were appropriately risk assessed, reviewed and resourced.

In a statement, the police watchdog said it had determined that six officers should face disciplinary proceedings.

They are:

* A police sergeant who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for their supervision of the missing persons inquiry;

* A police constable who has a case to answer for gross misconduct for allegedly failing to carry out basic enquiries including not recording and sharing information with their supervisor;

* Two police constables who have a case to answer for gross misconduct after allegedly failing to conduct house searches as per Gwent Police policy, then giving dishonest accounts to their supervisors and IOPC investigators;

* A police constable who has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly not carrying out adequate house searches as per Gwent Police policy;

* A police sergeant who has a case to answer for misconduct relating to allegations of failing to review all available information at the time of conducting a risk assessment for the missing women.

30 complaints

Family members of those involved in the incident made more than 30 complaints to the IOPC regarding the actions and decisions by Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

An IOPC spokesman added: “We determined that for more than half, the service provided was unacceptable, with recommendations for several officers and staff to take part in the reflective practice review process (RPRP).”

Emma Borg issued a statement saying: “As the mother of Eve Smith, I would like to make a public statement on the press release provided by the IOPC on November 7 2025, which gives some information about the report into the fatal car crash on March 4 2023 and the missing persons report that commenced on the same date.

“The wait for the completion of the report has been an arduous and distressing 32 months, for Eve’s family to endure. We have cooperated fully with the IOPC and their investigation into Gwent Police and South Wales Police, their conduct and handling of the missing persons report. We have now read the full report but are unable to comment on the contents other than what the IOPC have released so far.

“We would like to express our deep dissatisfaction at the conduct of Gwent Police and the officers that are subsequently facing misconduct and gross misconduct hearings. It is clear from the outset that the reports of the missing girls were not taken seriously and dismissed by Gwent Police and their integrity in the IOPC process and their accounts of the events of that weekend have eroded any faith and respect that was ever had for the force.

“We believe that there are serious ingrained failings within Gwent Police and South Wales Police, which the level of complaints within this investigation process supports. Whilst the key figures in this atrocious series of failings have been served with notices there are others that have also negatively contributed and impacted this incident and we would suggest that this also points to the leadership of the force being bereft and unfit for purpose.

“The investigation and final IOPC report may highlight the procedural and administrative failings in current policies but they do not reflect the catastrophic effect that they have made to public confidence and more importantly the potential impact on the survivability of my daughter Eve.

“Whilst we understand this whole investigation is complex and we are still waiting for the conclusion of the investigation by South Wales Police and are still waiting for an inquest date.

“As a family we have been extremely patient and respectful in these extraordinary circumstances. We have provided evidence above and beyond family members should have to provide due to the inconsistencies and deliberate fabrications told by the people; people that we should be able to trust to uphold the law and adhere to an oath and code of conduct aimed to protect and serve the public, namely Gwent Police and South Wales Police.

“As a family we have no closure, no real answers, no apology and absolutely no accountability from those who have made a conscious choice not to follow the policies and procedures in place and who have chosen to disregard the emotional and desperate pleas for support from three separate families.

“In conclusion this report has raised more questions than it has answered and we will now discuss with our legal representative Andrew Collingbourne of Robertsons Solicitors and with the IOPC how we now proceed.”