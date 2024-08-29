Mother ’scared’ to live on estate blighted by drugs and antisocial behaviour

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

A mother-of-two said she was scared to live in her council flat due to what she claimed was antisocial behaviour and drug abuse at the estate.

Sylwia Torunska lives in a two-bedroom first-floor flat at Granby Close, Llanelli with her nine-year-old and 10-month-old daughters and a dog.

She said it was “horrible” to explain to the elder one what drugs were, and that she was reluctant to let her and the 10-month-old, who is beginning to get up on two feet, walk on the grass outside the flats because of rubbish including drug needles.

“We are scared of living here,” she said. “There are lots of people taking drugs, lots of needles, lots of (drug) packages, lots of rubbish everywhere.”

Miss Torunska said she needed a three-bedroom property and that she has sent Carmarthenshire Council’s housing department photos of drug paraphernalia and rubbish at Granby Close. But her latest attempt to get moved up the council house banding criteria was unsuccessful.

She said she moved to the estate five years ago and that, in her view, the issues had worsened in the last two years. She has contacted organisations and individuals including her local MP, Dame Nia Griffith, and the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

“Nervous”

Miss Torunska, 30, said the arrival of her second daughter had come as a surprise and that while the daughter’s father has been helpful it has meant her regularly carrying a pram up the stairs to her flat, often with shopping as well.

She added: “My older daughter has a health problem, and this is all making her really nervous and upset. She’s ashamed to invite her friends over, and then they don’t invite her to their house. She is asking when are we going to move out.”

Miss Torunska is a part-time hotel cleaner and plans to return to work after her maternity leave ends in two months’ time. She receives Universal Credit and said she has looked into renting a three-bedroom property in Llanelli privately but couldn’t afford to. She moved to the town from her home country of Poland in 2006 and her mother and three siblings live in the area.

Last week the council wrote to Miss Torunska in response to a housing transfer request she had made and in response to her call for a review of the decision not to move her housing band from B to A. The letter’s author said he had visited Granby Close to see it for himself.

The letter said it would not be unreasonable for Miss Torunska to live in an upper floor flat, and added: “Whilst the photos (submitted) show that there are some issues in the area with rubbish and some evidence of drug paraphernalia it does not evidence that the area is undergoing substantial anti-social behaviour issues that make it unreasonable for you to reside.”

According to Dyfed-Powys Police figures, there were 226 reports of incidents at Granby Close in 2023 compared to 140 and 134 in the preceding two years, but the force said a report of an incident was not the same as a crime.

The council letter said there were 153 anti-social behaviour incidents and 20 drug-related ones in the Glanymor ward in which the estate is located over the past 12 months, compared to 132 anti-social behaviour incidents and five drug-related ones in the nearby ward where Miss Torunska wanted to move, and that incident numbers overall were 10% higher where she lived now.

“These statistics do not show that the area your are residing is experiencing a higher volume of crime to the area you wish to reside and that it is unsafe for you to continue living in the Glanymor area,” it said. The letter added that the council would arrange a clean-up of Granby Close, cut the grass and remove any drug paraphernalia, and ensure that a housing officer visited weekly to pick up on any issues.

Miss Torunska requested another review but was told she wasn’t entitled to one. The council wrote to remind her of the steps that would be taken at the estate and said the authority’s complaints department couldn’t consider any further complaint until the Ombudsman had responded to her. The letter also said Miss Torunska had become “agitated and hostile to members of staff and threatening in your response that their jobs would be at risk”, and that this could not be tolerated. Miss Torunska said she had become emotional when talking to housing officers and had raised her voice on one occasion but she didn’t feel she had been rude.

The council has not commented further when contacted about the issues raised and claims made by Miss Torunska.

“Shouting and screaming”

Two people who live or used to live at Granby Close spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service but asked not to be named. One of them said he had bought his two-bedroom flat at the estate under a right to buy scheme and that there were periods of peace and quiet and then surges of police activity. He said he believed drug-dealing did occur but that other areas weren’t immune to it.

A former tenant, meanwhile, said she, her partner and their two young sons were very relieved to have transferred to a two-bedroom house with a large garden. “We’re still getting used to it,” she said.

Referring to Granby Close, she said. “I thought I was never going to get out of there. There was shouting and screaming all the time. We could not leave the kids outside – there was dog poo everywhere, and needles.”

In June this year a man was sentenced in court after pleading guilty to burglary and theft at a Granby Close flat. Emergency services officers had smelled gas in the unoccupied flat when visiting in April and the defendant was later arrested with a bag containing copper piping.

In March 2022, two members of a drugs gang from Newport which had taken over an occupied Granby Close flat were sentenced after police had executed a search warrant two months previously.

The duo had previously pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, and to possession of heroin when they were sentenced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

