Mother’s plans for poignant memorial win backing

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A mother’s plans for a permanent memorial and sanctuary in memory of her late daughter have been backed by council planning officers.

Emma Thomas, from Ammanford, was seeking permission for the extension of a forestry track to enable the planting of woodland along with a memorial pond to her late daughter Mia Haf Sahara Thomas Jones in a field off Brynheulog, near Llangolman in Pembrokeshire.

Mia died unexpectedly, aged just 16, in April 2023.

Passionate

In a personal statement in support of the plans, Emma said: “Mia was a very passionate young lady, and throughout her life enjoyed being in the natural environment absorbing everything it had to offer.

“As Mia’s mother, I must do something positive out of something so, so negative.

“As Mia was to inherit a property on her 18th birthday, as a family, we have decided to purchase land out of the proceeds from the sale. The land is approximately 6.3 acres and lies on the western edge of Llangolman, Pembrokeshire.”

She added: “My aim is to develop the land by placing a wildlife pond to provide a breeding space for frogs, toads, newts and dragonflies as well as a habitat for a host of other creatures from pond skaters to water snails. The pond will be shallow at one end and will provide areas for birds and a watering hole for hedgehogs.”

Healthy eating

Emma said produce grown in existing polytunnels “will be given and shared amongst local charities to support the local population and hopefully a local educational establishment with healthy eating seasonal produce”.

She went on to say: “I worked within education before Mia’s health deteriorated at numerous educational establishments internationally. I have a learnt understanding of the issues faced by individuals that live within Pembrokeshire as a single parent caring for a child with needs.

“There is a need for support for so many individuals and a lack of funding and resources can have detrimental consequences.

“In December 2022 Mia and I decided to set up a charity and Mia wrote her introduction to the Forum in advance.”

Mia, in her own words, explained her reasons for the charity: “I have struggled throughout my life with various of different things… At the age of just 16, I got an official diagnosis as being Autistic. But that is why we are here to help each other and to thrive with each other with that help/support! I have also struggled with making/maintaining friendships and hopefully with setting up this forum I could make new friends!

“Also make changes for the better. Use this charity for a network of people as a safety net to help and inform each other with information that you and others may need…”.

Emma concluded: “I envisage the Mia Sahara Sanctuary to be a place where nature will flourish with new life. I will meet with representatives from the community and local groups to determine what produce would best support their service users with the aim of working collaboratively for the benefit of the local people.

“Mia is no longer here physically however my love for her fuels me to plan the Mia Sahara Sanctuary and to create something that will benefit future generations within Pembrokeshire, and I have the determination and passion, with your support, to make this a reality.”

The application was conditionally approved by Pembrokeshire county planners.

