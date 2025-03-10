Motion backed to protect services at mid Wales’ only district general hospital

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Councillors have unanimously backed a motion to protect health services at the only district general hospital serving mid Wales.

Concerns were also raised that residents could also lose out as services at another major hospital that serves Powys residents could also be moved further away,

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, March 6, the motion to “support and encourage” the Protect Bronglais Services campaigners who want to keep services at the hospital was put in front of council by Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan.

Cllr Vaughan said: “What I wanted to do today is raise awareness of this matter, this is a sincere concern about the stroke services in Bronglais.

Talks

“We have seen health services move (from hospitals) in Merthyr (Tydfil) to Llantrisant and from Shrewsbury to Telford and I also understand there are ongoing talks to move stroke services from Hereford as well.”

In January, it emerged that the Hywel Dda University Health Board are expected to downgrade the stroke unit at Bronglais to a “treat and transfer” unit.

This would mean that some patient rehabilitation could take place at other hospitals, potentially hours away in Llanelli or Haverfordwest.

The cash strapped health board has a target deficit of £64 million for the 2024-25 financial year and need to make continued savings and a consultation on the proposal is expected in May.

Plaid Cymru’s Cllr Gary Mitchell who seconded the motion added that a major part of a patients recovery is having “family friends and support network around you” as well as the health professionals.

Void

Cllr Mitchell said: “It’s an extra two hours away and it’s creating a bigger void in healthcare services in mid Wales.”

Powys Independents group and the council’s anti-poverty champion, Cllr Joy Jones told councillors that she had been invited to join the group and cautioned that the “full extent” of the proposal had not been revealed yet.

She understood that the emergency side of the stroke service will remain at Bronglais, but then the patient would be moved on to another hospital for the assessments.

Cllr Jones said: “We do need services closer to home, we need to stand up against the changes as we have seen services move from Shrewsbury to Telford which has had quite an affect on people in Mid Wales who have to go further.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Glyn Preston who has been leading a campaign against the downgrading of health services in Llanidloes said: “Both Hywel Dda and Powys health boards have huge budget deficits this year.

“It’s clear their funding problems are no joke and there needs to be proper investment and intervention in health care from Welsh Government who need to cough up the cash.”

Conservative Cllr Lucy Roberts said: “It’s worth drawing attention that the stroke unit in Hereford could be moved to Worcester, we need to have that in mind as well.

Councillors then moved to a vote which saw all 56 councillors in the meeting vote in favour of the motion.

