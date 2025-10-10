Motion to pullout pensions from firms providing military aid to Israel slammed by top Tory councillor

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

A motion that called for pension investments to be pulled out of firms who supply military hardware to Israel was branded as antisemitic by a senior councillor.

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, October 9 a motion was put before councillors asking them to support a motion which includes writing to the Powys Pension Fund (PPF) and Welsh Pension Partnership (WPP) calling for ethical investment.

The motion was put forward by Cllr Chloe Masefield (Liberal Democrat – Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower) and formally seconded by Cllr Sian Cox (Liberal Democrat – Llangors with Bwlch).

After they finished setting out their argument in favour of the motion, Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies (Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin) spoke to criticise the timing of it.

Hostages

Cllr Davies said: “I’m deeply frustrated that the Liberal Democrats have tabled this motion this week of all weeks.

“The second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on innocent Israelis and people of other nations has resulted in over 1,200 people being killed and hostages taken.

“This motion asks for the demonisation of Israel, two wrongs don’t make a right and while the actions of the Israeli government cannot be condoned, this motion focusses on the nation of Israel as a whole.”

He believed that how the conflict had been framed by politicians and media has led to “significant increases” in anti-Semitism and “hate marches.”

“There are elements of the motion that could be anti-Semitic, and I want no part of it,” said Cllr Davies.

Cllr Davies added that in light of the “positive peace negotiations” taking place he “hoped and prayed” that the hostages are freed and military action ceases.

He asked Cllrs Masefield and Cox to withdraw the motion.

‘Insensitive’

Reform UK Cllr Karl Lewis (Llandinam with Dolfor) agreed with Cllr Davies and said: “The timing of bringing this motion forward comes across as insensitive.”

Cabinet member for Legal and Regulatory Services Cllr Richard Church (Liberal Democrat – Welshpool Castle) came out to defend the motion.

Cllr Church said: “I felt there needed to be a response to what Cllr Davies said around antisemitism.

“It is not antisemitic to criticise the actions of the government of Israel, any more than it is racist to attack any government over its actions.

“There are Palestinian people who are accused of responsibility for the actions of Hamas and that is equally wrong.

“The Israeli government time and against tries to equate criticism of it with antisemitism and that really is unacceptable.

“People need to be free to criticise the government which has slaughtered in Gaza over 60,000 people just as we should criticise the actions of Hamas for the appalling kidnapping and atrocities – both are wrong.”

Cllr Church believed that the motion was concerned with actions against the Israeli government not the Israeli people.

Cllr Church said: “That’s plainly not antisemitic and it’s actually a slur on those who campaign on this issue to claim that it is.”

Later in the debate, Cllr Little Brighouse (non-aligned Independent – Disserth with Trecoed and Newbridge) put forward an amendment asking for the council to be given an update on progress to fulfil the motion by the end of the financial year (March 31, 2026).

Eventually the final version of the motion went to a vote, which saw 32 councillors vote in favour, nine voted against it and three voted to abstain.