Motorcyclist and pillion passenger die after crash in Wrexham

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger have died after a crash in Wrexham.

Police were notified by the ambulance service of a single-vehicle crash involving a yellow Honda 125cc motorcycle in Wrexham Road, New Broughton, shortly before 11pm on Friday, North Wales Police said.

Emergency services attended and two people, aged 18 and 19, were taken to hospital in Wrexham where they died, the force said.

The families of both teenagers have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Tragic incident

Sergeant Liam Morris, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Our profound sympathies are with all affected by this tragic incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are yet to speak to us, or anybody who may have been travelling in the area at around the time of the collision, or just prior, who has dashcam footage of a yellow motorcycle with two males onboard to contact us.

“We’d also like to thank those who stopped to help at the scene, and to motorists for their patience whilst the road was closed to allow our forensic collision investigators to carry out their initial inquiries.”

Anybody with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact officers through the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000236736.

