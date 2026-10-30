Motorcyclist dies after collision below the Great Orme

Nation.Cymru staff

A motorcyclist has died after entering the sea following a collision on Marine Drive in Llandudno.

North Wales Police were called at 10.31pm on Thursday, October 29, to a collision involving a black motorcycle, approximately a mile from the Toll House in the direction of the Great Orme summit.

Police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI launched a rescue operation. The man was recovered from the water and airlifted by Coastguard helicopter to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.

Sergeant Alun Jones, of North Wales Police’s Roads Crime Unit, appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” he said.

“We are urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who was travelling or walking along Marine Drive on the evening of Thursday 29 October, to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling from the Toll House towards the Great Orme summit between 10:00pm and 10:30pm and who may have dashcam footage.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the Roads Crime Unit through webchat on the North Wales Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000888717.