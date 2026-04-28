Motorhome parking trial launched despite opposition

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A contentious trial scheme for an overnight motorhome and campervan parking site has now got underway.

A trial scheme for overnight motorhome parking facilities at the Goodwick Moor car park, The Parrog, was mooted back in 2024 after a February 2024 council Cabinet-backed trial scheme for ‘Pembs Stop’ campervan and motorhomes facilities at four car parks was later dropped.

It had initially been agreed that car parks at North Beach, Tenby; Goodwick Moor, Goodwick; Townsmoor, Narberth; and Western Way, Pembroke Dock would form the trial areas operating year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period, with the intention not to create ‘campsites’.

That planned trial received national coverage, even seeing a discussion on a phone-in programme on BBC Radio Wales.

Local tourism businesses had said the proposals will harm them, and concerns about the trial were also raised by the official tourism industry group for Pembrokeshire, Visit Pembrokeshire.

That scheme was later dropped following opposition, instead an overnight trial stopover facility for motorhomes at Goodwick Moor car park, linked to the ferry port mooted; a later planning application approved back in July 2025 despite objections from Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council.

In the last few days Pembrokeshire County Council announced the two-year trial was now in operation, with a £10 cost of staying overnight, a maximum of one night allowed along with other restrictions.

One of those reacting to the scheme’s launch was Fishguard North West councillor Steve Hughes, who said: “I’m pleased to see this initiative finally up and running, but it doesn’t go far enough in my opinion to offer the services expected from the rapidly increasing ‘vanlife’ community.

“Whether on holiday or permanently touring, this is a financial resource many towns should be looking to take advantage of.

“This isn’t as some may fear competition for established campsites but a new set of customers looking for a safe overnight park up who wouldn’t otherwise choose a campsite, but park in lay-byes and other unregulated areas. I look forward to seeing how this trial period works and hope that further services can be added in future.”

Council officers will monitor the site and review the scheme once the trial period is completed.