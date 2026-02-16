Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Motorist pleads guilty to killing dog walker in Welsh village

16 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Llanpumsaint road sign. Photo via Google

A motorist has pleaded guilty to killing a dog walker, but denied driving dangerously through a Welsh village.

Daniel Wyke, 28, admitted causing the death of Aaron Jones, 38, in the village of Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to a second charge of dangerous driving in Water Street, Carmarthen, after the collision, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Photo issued by Dyfed-Powys Police of Aaron Jones. Photo: Family handout/PA Wire

Mr Jones died after being hit by a car while he was walking his dog on December 23 2024, Dyfed Powys Police said.

Wyke, from Carmarthen, was arrested the next day but was not charged with causing death by dangerous driving until December 2025.

Addressing Wyke, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “You will be sentenced on March 30.

“You are now disqualified from driving as from this moment. I will grant you bail in the meantime.”

