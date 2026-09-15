Motorists face months of disruption as gas works bring road closures to city

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Motorists face months of disruption on a busy city road as a programme of gas pipe upgrades brings temporary traffic lights and a series of phased closures until December.

Wales & West Utilities began work to upgrade the gas pipes in the Station Road area of Llandaff North on Monday, 14 September.

This follows the completion of similar work in Whitchurch and has been planned with Cardiff council.

Traffic management is set to be in place during the project. This includes both traffic lights in Station Road as well as phased closures in the side streets off the road as works progress.

It is expected the works will finish on 18 December.

A statement by councillors Jen Burke and Dilwar Ali, who both represent the area on the council, said: “The council has confirmed that discussions with Wales & West Utilities are continuing to make sure the works are coordinated as effectively as possible.

“The important reason for carrying out the gas mains replacement at this point is the works are being undertaken ahead of Cardiff Council’s future resurfacing programme for Station Road.

“Coordinating the utility works first should avoid the newly-resurfaced road subsequently needing to be dug up for the gas main replacement.”

The councillors also said they would be “continuing to seek assurances” around parking and access to the businesses on the street so that disruption is kept “to an absolute minimum”.

Between 14 and 27 September, three-way traffic lights will be in place at the Church Road/Heol Don junction.

Four-way traffic lights are planned at the Maplewood Avenue junction from 21 September to 4 October.

Between 5 and 11 October, two-way lights will be used near Hilton Place.

Two-way traffic lights will be near Hazelhurst Road junction between 12 and 18 October.

Ty Mawr junction will be closed between 19 and 23 October and Hawthorn Road junction will be closed between 24 October and 1 November.

Two-way traffic lights will be in Station Road between 2 and 15 November.

From 16 to 29 November, Evansfield Road junction will be closed and from 30 November to 18 December The Parade junction will also be closed.

Andrew Coleman, the manager of the works, said: “We understand our work can cause disruption but it is essential to maintain a resilient gas network that households and business can rely on every day.

“While much of the gas network is out of sight it plays a vital role in daily life, from heating homes to cooking meals, and we know how important it is that gas is there when people need it.”

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